Today (April 3), Angel Reese revealed that she has declared herself eligible for the 2024 WNBA Draft. She spoke about her decision in an exclusive feature with Vogue.

“I’ve done everything I wanted to in college,” Reese stated to the publication. "I’ve won a national championship, I’ve gotten [Southeastern Conference] Player of the Year, I’ve been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro -- and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I'm ready... I want to start at the bottom again. I want to be a rookie again and build myself back up. I want to be knocked down, and learn, and grow at the next level."

Almost immediately after the announcement, fans hopped on Twitter to lobby for their respective WNBA teams. Others offered humorous draft advice for the forward, including fan Jomethazine. "Angel Reese needs to show up at the draft in the Bron suit. Show these n**gas what’s what," the user tweeted about an all-white outfit that LeBron James wore during the 2003 NBA Draft.

Another user, Big_Ran14, reminded readers of Reese's impact on sports in such a short time, writing, “[She] brought some spice to the women’s game that we’ve never seen before. She really had an impact that I don’t think she gets enough credit for. I applaud her 'cause basketball as a whole from men to women [has] been lacking this for a long time now!"

The NCAA champion previously spoke to REVOLT about her plans once she officially turns pro. "My biggest goal would be to make the team and become Rookie of the Year," Reese said. "I would like to win a championship, as I like to be a part of a winning team, and continue to learn from the veterans. Hopefully, I’m able to be drafted to a team where I can still pursue modeling -- like Atlanta, New York, Dallas or Los Angeles, so I can work in both worlds."

