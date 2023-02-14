Image Image Credit JC Olivera / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Pharrell Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Since its inception, Hip Hop and fashion have gone hand in hand, and Pharrell is one of the rare figures thriving in both industries. On Wednesday (Dec. 4), during the latest episode of Rick Rubin's "Tetragrammaton," the “Happy” hitmaker reflected on his personal evolution and why Hip Hop is “one of the greatest” platforms for self-expression, especially when it comes to style.

“Hip Hop has been one of the greatest fashion shows and displays,” he shared. “When you think about all the clothes, I wanted a jean jacket because Mike D wore a jean jacket back when he had the Volkswagen charm on his [chain]. That was everything, man.”

Pharrell later explained how Run-DMC's “My Adidas” essentially “changed the conversation from PUMA back then.” According to him, the record, which Rubin helped produce, “saved the Adidas business.” The Virginia beatmaker further noted, “Hip Hop was the stage for fashion.”

Earlier in his sit-down with Rubin, Pharrell also opened up about stepping into Virgil Abloh’s shoes at Louis Vuitton. The Grammy Award winner was appointed as the company's men’s creative director in 2023, just two years after the late designer’s untimely passing.

“I didn’t have any expectations, but I did go in there with a plan,” he detailed. “We get to tell stories, and I get inspired by different parts of the world. It’s a travel brand, so we constantly tell stories about humans traveling and what they learn in different areas.”

By extension, Pharrell’s work with Louis Vuitton has impacted his peers in many ways. In March, Tyler, The Creator joined forces with the brand for his eagerly awaited capsule collection, which featured hats, sweaters, sneakers, and even golf accessories. Then, in July, Pusha T was named the maison’s house ambassador, with the label crediting his ability to thread “diverse cultural influences” into their menswear universe.