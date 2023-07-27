Image Image Credit WWD / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pusha T Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Pusha T has been named the newest house ambassador for Louis Vuitton, the French luxury fashion house announced on Monday (July 8).

“His ambassadorial nomination at Louis Vuitton is a testament to his commitment to artistry and a strong personal style, both echoing the maison’s own dedication to unique expression across fashion and culture,” the label stated in a press release, per WWD.

It continued, “Pusha’s role as house ambassador underscores Louis Vuitton’s vision of bringing together diverse cultural influences to build powerful storytelling within its storied menswear universe. The maison looks forward to this exciting collaborative journey ahead.”

The Virginia native confirmed the news via Instagram by sharing photos of himself modeling a tracksuit and sneakers from the brand. Check them out below.

The announcement followed Pusha T’s recent appearance at Louis Vuitton’s SS25 show in Paris, which showcased a new collection by Menswear Creative Director Pharrell Williams — the “Nosetalgia” artist’s longtime friend and musical collaborator. During the event, Clipse premiered a new song featuring John Legend.

In June, Pusha T also confirmed that the beatmaker will be executive producing Clipse’s comeback album. “Pharrell producing everything is also an ode to the type of music and the type of albums we want to make,” the rapper told Vulture. “We still want to make full bodies of work. These are movies, man. These aren’t just songs. This isn’t just a collection of joints we went in and banged out.”

Notably, in 2023, Pusha T and No Malice made an appearance at Williams' debut show, during which they introduced another track. It was a response to Jim Jones’ remarks about the DAYTONA creator’s standing on Billboard’s 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time list, where he was ranked No. 29.

It’s also worth mentioning that Tyler, The Creator debuted his capsule collection with Louis Vuitton in March.