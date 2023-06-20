Image Image Credit WWD / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyler The Creator Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (March 21), Tyler, The Creator and Louis Vuitton debuted their capsule collection. The launch came alongside a two-minute trailer highlighting the musician’s journey of putting together the campaign shoot.

In the clip, Tyler humorously struggled with an oversized camera before ultimately finding himself alone in the studio. Toward the end, he asked, "Where is everybody? F**k." Meanwhile, the product lineup featured unique accessories and items, such as bucket hats, sweaters, low-top sneakers, and a leather golf bag complete with a Damier towel and club head covers.

Tyler shared his excitement on Instagram with a lengthy caption. It read, “I started with stencils on Pro Clubs in ‘04. Then iron-ons for bloxhead in ‘06. Few f**k lame prints in ‘08. Jasper would ask me to draw on his hoodies and shoes; I never declined. Then Odd Future items got cracking in 2011. Then Vans trusted me. I started and dialed in on Golf Wang in 2013, which led to an ill Converse relationship [that’s] still going. Started working on le FLEUR* in 2019 after Lacoste gave me a shot. le FLEUR* finally released [in] 2021, and I'm still perfecting it.”

“All that preparation went to work when I got the opportunity at Louis Vuitton to do this collection,” he continued. “I was not nervous, I did not feel pressure, [and] I was beyond ready. I am very proud of how it came out. On top of everything, I got to use my friends in it and the same production crew I've used on everything since the ‘Yonkers’ video. I’ve been making clothing alongside music since I was 13.”

Merging Vuitton’s heritage with Tyler’s modern style, the rest of the collection spans three-dimensional graphic-print suits, embossed jackets, graphic shirts, quarter-zip pullovers, tailored pants, footwear, and accessories. Other highlights include bags with signature LV prints, colorful flower motifs, and more.