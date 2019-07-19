Image Image Credit Victor Boyko/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyler, The Creator Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (Feb. 21), Tyler, The Creator took to social media to reveal that he was tapped by Pharrell Williams to create a Spring 2024 men's capsule collection for Louis Vuitton. Consisting of items inspired by aviation and golf, the collection will launch globally March 21.

"Thank you, [Pharrell]. I love you. You keep throwing me the keys," Tyler wrote on Instagram alongside images from his collaboration. "[To] the [Louis Vuitton] team: Thank y'all for allowing these ideas [to] come to life. Thank you [Darren Vongphakdy]. We really ran in there like we ran the place. And [to Tara Razavi] and [Luis ‘Panch’ Perez]: [We're] the trio for real." Tyler also called a custom-made Louis Vuitton chessboard "my favorite thing I've made."

In another IG post, the Odd Future alum further broke down inspirations behind his designs.

"Hand drawn monograms, wavy soles, waffle and butter sandals, dogs, pastel colors, all that," he added. "I wanted to mix my style and Louis Vuitton's codes together in a way that felt slightly whimsical, but could still be worn to the gas station on a Tuesday. What an experience being in that office, [with my] imagination running wild. Have you seen that chessboard?! I had a real late night editing these photos. I'm happy to finally share this collection and lookbook with you guys. [I] still can't believe it."

In an email to GQ, Pharrell spoke on how the capsule collection came together. "Tyler has been my close friend and collaborator for years and we’ve always connected on music and design,” the N.E.R.D frontman explained. "This collaboration is unique to Louis Vuitton because it’s a natural extension of our LVERS philosophy, building on our network of incredible artists and creatives. There are so many elements specific to Tyler built into these pieces, and it’s been inspiring to see him hone in on his craft and collaborate with him for this Spring collection.”