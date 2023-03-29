Photo: Screenshot from Tyler, The Creator’s “SORRY NOT SORRY” video
By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

This Friday (March 31), Tyler, The Creator will unveil CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale, a deluxe version of the chart-topping album CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST. As previously reported by REVOLT, the Golf Wang talent decided to bless his fans with some songs that initially remained on the cutting room floor.

Following Monday’s “DOGTOOTH,” today (March 29) sees Tyler delivering another new track titled “SORRY NOT SORRY,” an apologetic number of sorts that addresses conflicts with his fans, his loved ones, and himself.

“Sorry to my old friends, the stories we coulda wrote if our egos didn’t take the pen, sorry to the freak I led on, who thought their life was gonna change ’cause I gave ’em head on, but instead, I sped off, yeah, I know I’m dead wrong, sorry to the guys I had to hide, sorry to the girls I had to lie to who ain’t need to know if I was by the lake switchin’ tides, too…”

The accompanying clip for “SORRY NOT SORRY” shows a group of people entering into a small theater, where different versions of Tyler appear from behind a curtain. After a passionate performance, the clip ends with one iteration of the artist-producer beating another to death — a move that’s presumed to be open to interpretation.

Released back in 2021, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST boasted 16 tracks with a wealth of assists from the likes of 42 Dugg, Ty Dolla $ign, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Fana Hues, Lil Wayne, Brent Faiyaz, Pharrell Williams, and DJ Drama, the last of whom handled hosting duties. The project became Tyler’s second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 thanks to 169,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Press play on “SORRY NOT SORRY” below.

