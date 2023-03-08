Photo: STR / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.08.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, on Friday (March 3), a group of four Americans traveled from South Carolina to Matamoros, Mexico so that one could undergo a tummy tuck procedure. Moments after crossing the border near Brownsville, Texas, they were ambushed and kidnapped by armed members of the Gulf Cartel.

Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown were killed during the kidnapping. Eric James Williams was shot in the leg, and Latavia “Tay” Washington McGee, who the young men traveled for, was left physically unharmed. Yesterday (March 7), authorities found the Americans in a wooden shack in Ejido Tecolote, a rural area just outside the Mexican city. Photos that surfaced online showed the distraught state of the survivors.

Today (March 8), the New York Post published an article in which one of Williams’ family members described the horrific ordeal. Although Williams’ mother declined to speak with the outlet, his cousin, Jerry Wallace, offered some insight after speaking with the survivor. “He’s talking strong and everything. He [is] doing better than what he was,” Wallace shared. “He’s just upset about his friend getting killed right in front of him — which anybody else would be with the stuff he went through,” the older cousin continued. Wallace noted that it was Williams’ first time traveling outside the United States, but he joined McGee because “he’s a tight friend. If you’re a friend, he’s a friend.”

Wallace added, “We didn’t find out… until Sunday that he was even in [Mexico].” He revealed that Williams’ wife was also out of the loop when it came to his whereabouts. Brown’s sister previously shared that her slain sibling expressed hesitancy about the trip. “Zindell kept saying, ‘We shouldn’t go down,’” the grieving family member said. The area is under a “Level 4: Do Not Travel” advisory for United States citizens. Yesterday, 24-year-old José Guadalupe N. was arrested in connection to the kidnapping. He reportedly stood guard at the shack where the group was tortured.

"Black Girl Stuff" addresses the tragic death of Shanquella Robinson

By Payton Wilson
  /  03.08.2023

DOJ reveals Louisville Metro Police called Black people monkeys in Breonna Taylor's case findings

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.08.2023

DOJ to launch review of Tyre Nichols case after Memphis closes investigation

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.08.2023

Suspect arrested in connection to fatal Mexican kidnapping of Americans

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.08.2023

City of Memphis completes internal investigation after Tyre Nichols' brutal beating and death

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.08.2023

Photos surface showing LaTavia McGee safe after kidnapping in Mexico

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.07.2023

Ruff Ryders announce Ryde Out event for DMX's death anniversary

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.07.2023

Pregnant woman killed in Chicago while committing armed robbery

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.07.2023

2 Americans kidnapped in Mexico found dead, 2 others alive

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.07.2023

Tyre Nichols' photography featured in Palm Springs desert exhibit

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023

Shanquella Robinson's family continues to demand accountability for her death

By Aqua Boogie
  /  03.06.2023

Ex-Memphis EMT claims police prevented him from helping Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Papoose reveals he and Nipsey Hussle had plans to collab: "Never told that story!"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Shanquella Robinson's family demands diplomatic intervention in their fight for justice

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.04.2023

Anti-gun violence advocate killed by police in New Jersey

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.04.2023
