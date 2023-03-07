Photo: STR / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.07.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, over the weekend, four Americans were kidnapped by cartel members while traveling in Matamoros, Mexico. A video of the brazen crime was uploaded to social media and showed the South Carolina residents ordered into the back of a truck while the gunman pointed weapons in their faces.

Latavia “Tay” Washington McGee, 33, Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown and Eric Williams were taken as hostages. Today (March 7), it was revealed that two of the Americans were found dead, and two others survived, one of which sustained injuries. Officials did not name who the deceased were, likely pending the notification of the victims’ families. Shortly after that report, photos of McGee and another traveler receiving assistance from authorities surfaced online. In one photo, the visibly tramautized mother of six was standing with who appeared to be police officers. In another picture, she and a Black man were in the back of an ambulance.

“I wanted to start today by addressing the announcement by Mexican officials regarding the status of the four Americans attacked in Mexico. We’re still working with Mexican officials to learn more and to have all Americans returned to the United States,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said prior to today’s news. After noting that President Biden was briefed on the situation, she added, “For the sake of privacy and out of respect to the families, we are going to refrain from further comment about those circumstances.” During the press conference, Jean-Pierre thanked the Justice Department, the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and the DEA for their assistance.

McGee was reportedly traveling to the area to undergo a medical procedure and took the others along for moral and physical support. Matamoros currently has a “Level 4: Do Not Travel” advisory for U.S. citizens, and one Mexican bystander was killed during the kidnapping. CNN confirmed today that Woodard and Brown are the Americans who died. McGee and Williams, who received a gunshot wound to his leg, are being treated in a Texas hospital.

