Yesterday (March 7), several shocking developments were announced in connection to a group of Americans who were kidnapped in Mexico over the weekend. As previously reported by REVOLT, on Friday (March 3), four South Carolina residents traveled to Matamoros, a city along the Texas border, so that one could undergo a cosmetic medical procedure. During the trip, two were killed and one was injured by cartel members.

Mexican officials also revealed that a suspect was arrested in association with the heinous crime. José Guadalupe N., 24, is believed to have been guarding the house where the cartel members tortured the Americans — Latavia “Tay” Washington McGee, Eric James Williams, Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown — according to Fox News. Woodard and Brown were killed during the kidnapping. The men that forced the group into the back of a truck at gunpoint are said to be members of the Gulf Cartel, but it is unknown at this time if Guadalupe is part of the organization.

FOUR AMERICANS KIDNAPPED IN MEXICO: Follow their path to Matamoros, Mexico – just south of Brownsville, Texas where @BillFOXLA is reporting LIVE.@BillHemmer maps out their trail, Mexican cartel territories & areas of influence:@DanaPerino pic.twitter.com/s4Hk7N0Y5p — America's Newsroom (@AmericaNewsroom) March 8, 2023

Irving Barrios, the state chief prosecutor of Matamoros, Tamaulipas, said the Americans were found in a wooden shack in Ejido Tecolote — a rural space just outside of the Mexican city. Relatives of McGee confirmed the mother of six enlisted her friends to travel across the border with her so that she could get a tummy tuck. The area they were kidnapped in was issued a “Level 4: Do Not Travel” advisory. A $50,000 reward is still being offered by the FBI to anyone with information that leads to an arrest of the others who were involved.

After being rescued by Mexican officials, McGee and Williams received a police escort out of the city and were taken to Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas to receive treatment. Williams was shot in his leg but is expected to survive.

