Photo: Hector Vivas / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.08.2023

Yesterday (March 7), several shocking developments were announced in connection to a group of Americans who were kidnapped in Mexico over the weekend. As previously reported by REVOLT, on Friday (March 3), four South Carolina residents traveled to Matamoros, a city along the Texas border, so that one could undergo a cosmetic medical procedure. During the trip, two were killed and one was injured by cartel members.

Mexican officials also revealed that a suspect was arrested in association with the heinous crime. José Guadalupe N., 24, is believed to have been guarding the house where the cartel members tortured the Americans — Latavia “Tay” Washington McGee, Eric James Williams, Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown — according to Fox News. Woodard and Brown were killed during the kidnapping. The men that forced the group into the back of a truck at gunpoint are said to be members of the Gulf Cartel, but it is unknown at this time if Guadalupe is part of the organization.

Irving Barrios, the state chief prosecutor of Matamoros, Tamaulipas, said the Americans were found in a wooden shack in Ejido Tecolote — a rural space just outside of the Mexican city. Relatives of McGee confirmed the mother of six enlisted her friends to travel across the border with her so that she could get a tummy tuck. The area they were kidnapped in was issued a “Level 4: Do Not Travel” advisory. A $50,000 reward is still being offered by the FBI to anyone with information that leads to an arrest of the others who were involved.

After being rescued by Mexican officials, McGee and Williams received a police escort out of the city and were taken to Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas to receive treatment. Williams was shot in his leg but is expected to survive.

See related posts below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

"Black Girl Stuff" addresses the tragic death of Shanquella Robinson

By Payton Wilson
  /  03.08.2023

Mexico kidnapping survivor watched friends get killed "in front of him"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.08.2023

DOJ reveals Louisville Metro Police called Black people monkeys in Breonna Taylor's case findings

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.08.2023

DOJ to launch review of Tyre Nichols case after Memphis closes investigation

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.08.2023

City of Memphis completes internal investigation after Tyre Nichols’ brutal beating and death

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.08.2023

Photos surface showing LaTavia McGee safe after kidnapping in Mexico

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.07.2023

Ruff Ryders announce Ryde Out event for DMX's death anniversary

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.07.2023

Pregnant woman killed in Chicago while committing armed robbery

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.07.2023

2 Americans kidnapped in Mexico found dead, 2 others alive

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.07.2023

Tyre Nichols' photography featured in Palm Springs desert exhibit

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023

Shanquella Robinson's family continues to demand accountability for her death

By Aqua Boogie
  /  03.06.2023

Ex-Memphis EMT claims police prevented him from helping Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Papoose reveals he and Nipsey Hussle had plans to collab: "Never told that story!"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Shanquella Robinson's family demands diplomatic intervention in their fight for justice

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.04.2023

Anti-gun violence advocate killed by police in New Jersey

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.04.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
RIP
Shootings
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

"Black Girl Stuff" addresses the tragic death of Shanquella Robinson

By Payton Wilson
  /  03.08.2023

Mexico kidnapping survivor watched friends get killed "in front of him"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.08.2023

DOJ reveals Louisville Metro Police called Black people monkeys in Breonna Taylor's case findings

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.08.2023

DOJ to launch review of Tyre Nichols case after Memphis closes investigation

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.08.2023

City of Memphis completes internal investigation after Tyre Nichols’ brutal beating and death

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.08.2023

Photos surface showing LaTavia McGee safe after kidnapping in Mexico

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.07.2023

Ruff Ryders announce Ryde Out event for DMX's death anniversary

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.07.2023

Pregnant woman killed in Chicago while committing armed robbery

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.07.2023

2 Americans kidnapped in Mexico found dead, 2 others alive

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.07.2023

Tyre Nichols' photography featured in Palm Springs desert exhibit

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023

Shanquella Robinson's family continues to demand accountability for her death

By Aqua Boogie
  /  03.06.2023

Ex-Memphis EMT claims police prevented him from helping Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Papoose reveals he and Nipsey Hussle had plans to collab: "Never told that story!"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Shanquella Robinson's family demands diplomatic intervention in their fight for justice

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.04.2023

Anti-gun violence advocate killed by police in New Jersey

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.04.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More