A Chicago mother of four died after undergoing plastic surgery in the Dominican Republic earlier this month and now her family is calling on the U.S. government to help investigate her death.

According to NBC 5, Sucretta Tolliver traveled to the Caribbean for a cosmetic procedure performed on Dec. 12. She died at a recovery home two days later.

Tolliver’s daughter, Mariah Price, told the news outlet that she and her mother spoke on several occasions and revealed she was dealing with issues during the early stages of the recovery. “I got on the phone with her that night, the night before she passed, and she just sounded like she was in so much pain,” Price said. “I wouldn’t wish this on nobody. It hurts so bad,” the daughter continued.

According to the death certificate obtained by her family, Tolliver’s passing seems to have been caused by internal bleeding. “They did their report in the Dominican, but when she gets back home we’re going to do our own reports and then we’ll sort it out,” Tolliver’s brother said. “I’m going to be standing strong on justice for my sister,” he added.

Family members revealed they hired an attorney and are working on bringing her body back home to Chicago. They’ve also been in contact with the FBI and the U.S. Department of State for help to fully investigate what happened during the procedure and the doctor who operated on her. “The only way that I feel like I can have any type of fight back towards what happened to her is for it not to happen to anybody else,” her brother shared.

Earlier this month, a Tijuana doctor was charged almost two years after a 38-year-old California woman died on the operating table while undergoing liposuction and tummy tuck procedures. It turned out he did not have a license to perform cosmetic procedures at his workplace.