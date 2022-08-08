The FBI has executed a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. Trump published a statement to his Save America committee and revealed that the raid even included his private safe. The House Judiciary GOP has reposted the statement to their official Twitter account.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” Trump said. “It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections.”

This is what happens in third world countries. Not the United States. Doesn’t the FBI have better things to do than harass the former PRESIDENT? https://t.co/XoP6hz5hDR — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) August 8, 2022

Trump claimed that the reason for the raid was politically motivated. The former President was not at his Florida residence at the time of the raid.

“My beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” he said in the statement. The search was focused on boxes containing materials with classified documents.

The Justice Department has been investigating events around the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The investigation has resulted in numerous Trump staffers and top allies facing subpoenas by the grand jury. Other FBI searches have also been reported for several aides. The Justice Department recently seized the phone of Trump’s attorney John Eastman. Eastman is set to face the Georgia grand jury in upcoming weeks alongside Rudy Giuliani and Sen. Lindsay Graham.

According to sources, other facets of the investigation include the mishandling of presidential records and mysterious removal of certain boxes in the Mar-a-Lago resort. It is unclear whether the raid is related to the current trial.

The Justice Department and White House have declined to comment. The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s offices in Washington and Florida have also declined to comment.