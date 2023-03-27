Photo: Screenshot from Tyler, The Creator’s “DOGTOOTH” video
By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

Today (March 27), Tyler, The Creator took to social media to announce a deluxe edition of his sixth studio LP, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST. As he explained on Twitter, the upgrade — dubbed The Estate Sale — features songs that were leftover during the CALL ME sessions.

CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST was the first album I made with a lot of songs that didn’t make the final cut. Some of those songs I really love and knew they would never see the light of day, so I’ve decided to put a few of them out,” he explained.

To get fans prepared, the Odd Future alum decided to drop off a new single titled “DOGTOOTH,” one of Tyler‘s most boastful numbers to date:

“I shook your hand, I don’t respect, don’t call me king, I’m not your twin, I’m not your brother, we just met, see, I won’t purchase, no Birkin, got hobbies, got purpose, got thumpers, I’m perfect, yeah, kelly green wagon look better when the gloom out, canary shine brighter in the dark, I brought the moon out, the plane fly better when it’s just me and the pilot, tuition for the mileage, it’s worth it for the silence…”

“DOGTOOTH” also comes with a matching video that jumps from a massive construction facility to a more open environment in nature. In both locations, Tyler makes it clear that he’s living the good life.

Released back in 2021, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST initially consisted of 16 tracks and additional features from the likes of 42 Dugg, Ty Dolla $ign, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Wayne, Brent Faiyaz, Pharrell Williams, and DJ Drama, the last of whom took on hosting duties throughout. The project became Tyler’s second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 thanks to an impressive 169,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Press play on “DOGTOOTH” below. CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale drops this Friday (March 31).

Ray Vaughn recruits London Monét for "Plot Twist"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

EST Gee heats things up in new "KADAS SONG" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

RV and Headie One reunite for "Guilty" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

Latto hits cruise control in "777 Radio" trailer and taps Chlöe Bailey as her first guest

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

IDK and Rich The Kid join forces for new "850" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

Roddy Ricch and Kodak Black join Internet Money for "I Remember"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

City Girls' JT shows love to Ciara as she praises the "Da Girls" anthem

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

Flo Milli reveals new 'You Still Here, Ho ? (Extended)' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

TDE's CEO raises hopes for a new Black Hippy release: "They owe y'all an album or EP"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

T.I., Snoop Dogg, Lil Duval and more mourn the passing of talent agent Claybourne Evans Jr.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

Jermaine Dupri addresses people discrediting him over his remarks about creating "106 & Park"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

White anchor's use of Snoop Dogg's "Fo shizzle, my nizzle" has social media rolling

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

Swizz Beatz says there's no chance 50 Cent and Lil Wayne are battling each other on Verzuz

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023

Joe Budden doubles down on calling Michael B. Jordan corny but denies there's beef

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.25.2023

JAY-Z's net worth has soared to $2.5 billion according to new 'Forbes' report

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023
