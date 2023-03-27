Today (March 27), Tyler, The Creator took to social media to announce a deluxe edition of his sixth studio LP, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST. As he explained on Twitter, the upgrade — dubbed The Estate Sale — features songs that were leftover during the CALL ME sessions.

“CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST was the first album I made with a lot of songs that didn’t make the final cut. Some of those songs I really love and knew they would never see the light of day, so I’ve decided to put a few of them out,” he explained.

To get fans prepared, the Odd Future alum decided to drop off a new single titled “DOGTOOTH,” one of Tyler‘s most boastful numbers to date:

“I shook your hand, I don’t respect, don’t call me king, I’m not your twin, I’m not your brother, we just met, see, I won’t purchase, no Birkin, got hobbies, got purpose, got thumpers, I’m perfect, yeah, kelly green wagon look better when the gloom out, canary shine brighter in the dark, I brought the moon out, the plane fly better when it’s just me and the pilot, tuition for the mileage, it’s worth it for the silence…”

“DOGTOOTH” also comes with a matching video that jumps from a massive construction facility to a more open environment in nature. In both locations, Tyler makes it clear that he’s living the good life.

Released back in 2021, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST initially consisted of 16 tracks and additional features from the likes of 42 Dugg, Ty Dolla $ign, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Wayne, Brent Faiyaz, Pharrell Williams, and DJ Drama, the last of whom took on hosting duties throughout. The project became Tyler’s second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 thanks to an impressive 169,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Press play on “DOGTOOTH” below. CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale drops this Friday (March 31).