Pharrell Williams recently revealed in a GQ interview with Tyler, The Creator that he still works on music all the time. Lately, he has been in the studio with Shay Hayley and Chad Hugo to create songs for his band.

While he has been working on projects as the men’s creative director for well-known brand Louis Vuitton, the musician and fashion expert finished 12 N.E.R.D. records in Paris. During the chat with Tyler, he described his material as big choruses “out of nowhere,” sharing that he felt a wave of nostalgia from the In Search Of… era.

“It’s good bro, it’s good. This is like that feeling that I felt when we made In Search Of… I won’t sit here and tell you that they were hits. I knew it was different, and I knew there won’t be nothing out there like this. But I’m talking about the feeling. I wanted to do everything. I wanted feelings. I wanted the motherf**kin’ great composition,” he said. “I wanted great chords. I want to use chords I never used before, and not just the dreamy ones. The ones that I’ve never done, that I f**kin’ hated. But using them in ways to get to other chords, where the changes are such a release. And then, lyrically, the harmonies here… All the songs just have rainbow harmonies.”

It is no secret that fans have been waiting for new music from the band for a long time. N.E.R.D.’s last full-length album, No One Ever Really Dies, was released over five years ago.

The designer has been busy with fashion, but he clearly has not lost his passion for music, as he also recently shared the news of three full-length albums sitting in the vault. Williams previously told GQ he goes back and forth between the fashion and music industries, considering both to be “one fluid thing.”

The icon has not given any news or hints as to when N.E.R.D. plans to release their new music.