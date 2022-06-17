This is an accomplishment that is well-deserved. The Neptunes have officially been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame! Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo were among the legendary musicians to receive the honor during a ceremony on Thursday (June 16).

During the red carpet for the ceremony, Williams expressed how humbled he was to be inducted. “It’s a huge honor,” he said. “You’ve heard that all night on this carpet, it really is. The immense sense of gratitude that I feel is probably taking over everything in terms of like the being in it-ness. I’m failing at that because I always have delayed reactions, so 2-3 days from now I’ll be like whoa I was really in the room with like the Eurythmics and Ronald Isley. It’ll probably hit me by then but right now it’s kinda like oh wow.”

The ceremony included a performance by Usher, who worked alongside The Neptunes for his 8701 album released in 2001. Others inducted into the illustrious group included Flye Tyme Jam, Flye Tyme Lewis, Mariah Carey, The Isley Brothers, and more.

After 65 years in the music business, the incomparable Isley Brothers group was celebrated during the ceremony. “Every time something like this happens, it’s so special, you know, and we’re very honored,” said Ronald Isley.

This marks the first Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony since the beginning of the pandemic. Not only did Carey admit that she’s been in a bit of hermit mode like the rest of the world, she also used the moment to share that “it’s incredible there’s even a show honoring songwriters. It’s a big deal.”

In true Mariah Carey fashion, she also threw a little shade surrounding a recent lawsuit surrounding her iconic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” track. She quipped that songwriting is “not the easiest profession in the world.”