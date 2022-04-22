Despite the fact that the pandemic delayed the Songwriters Hall of Fame (SHOF) induction for two years in a row, the time has finally come for the latest round of inductees to get their well-deserved recognition.

Among the list of inductees to the 2022 Songwriters Hall of Fame, now set to take place on June 16, is the renowned Mariah Carey who first found out that she’d be included among the elite songwriters in the industry in December of 2019.

Carey, who has co-written 18 of her 19 No. 1 hit songs, previously celebrated the news alongside her twins Moroccan and Monroe (aka dem babies) with balloons that read “Hall of Fame.”

“Always celebrate the happy moments in life,” said the “We Belong Together” songstress via Twitter.

Always celebrate the happy moments in life ❤️ pic.twitter.com/u6sRvjTN9M — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 17, 2020

Now that nearly two and a half years have passed since the announcement, the event will continue its tradition to be held at the Marriott Marquis Hotel located in New York. The ceremony has taken place at the venue since 2005.

While news that the gala would take place in June was announced back in February, it is only now that the plans to move forward have been solidified. Previous delays were caused by Covid-19 surges and variants. The goal of the organization has always been to keep everyone and their families safe and now that more time has passed, each inductee has confirmed their attendance.

“I’m relieved the decision was made and I’m really excited about getting back into what we consider hopefully a norm,” said SHOF president and CEO Linda Moran. “I think our event is going to be very cathartic for people. We’re thought of as an annual family reunion of the songwriting. and music publishing communities. People want to come back to the same venue, the same format of the show and hopefully see the same people.”

Along with Carey, other inductees include Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo of The Neptunes, Ernie Isley, Marvin Isley, O’Kelly Isley, Ronald Isley, Rudolph Isley, and Chris Jasper of The Isley Brothers, and a host of others.