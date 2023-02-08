Photo: Victor Boyko / Stringer via Getty Images
By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.08.2023

Tyler, the Creator recalls the moment Pharrell changed his life in the Hulu docuseries “RapCaviar Presents.”

RapCaviar provided an exclusive preview of the new series, which is set to premiere on March 30, in an Instagram post on Tuesday (Feb. 7). “I didn’t have a father. I didn’t have a big brother. I didn’t have a big cousin. So as a kid, since 10 or 11, Pharrell is who I looked at,” Tyler, the Creator said. “So through that, we just developed, like, a friendship where he would ask me advice on certain things,” Pharrell added. “And Tyler was talking about where he was and feeling low. He wants that respect.”

“So it’s this European tour we’re doing. Pharrell’s there. He goes to the next city, I go to the next city. We go to the studio, and I’m in there and he’s looking up to me like, ‘You got it, n**ga! You just don’t see it. N**ga, you got it! You got the s**t! You know what Jimmy Iovine told me?’” Tyler, the Creator continued. “I said, ‘No, I don’t know what Jimmy Iovine told you, Pharrell.’ [He then told me that Jimmy Iovine asked him], ‘Pharrell, do you like house music?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, like, it’s got a good genre, good tempo.’ He’s like, ‘No, Pharrell. House music. Good music that could buy you a house.’”

Pharrell then gave Tyler advice that changed his life. “Make something undeniable and make it equally as infectious,” the legendary producer told him. “Why are you doing music? Is it just because you just want to look cool? ‘Cause that will burn out. When it becomes purpose-oriented, it can be as cool as the flashy s**t, but it will be much more meaningful.” The rapper took the advice and went home. “Oh f**k,” he said of Pharrell’s words. “Okay, no more being silly. Music first. And at that moment, we went home. I just wanted to change everything. I just wanted to switch. And the switch f**king happened.”

 

According to Deadline, the eight-episode docuseries, which was inspired by Spotify’s RapCaviar playlist, will “tackle some of today’s most provocative issues through stories of the Hip Hop visionaries currently ruling the charts and influencing our culture.” The project will include perspectives from today’s stars including Jack Harlow, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie and Roddy Ricch.

