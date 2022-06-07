Image Image Credit WWD / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyler, the Creator and Pharrell Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (March 7), Tyler, the Creator’s GOLF le FLEUR* announced its upcoming collaboration with Humanrace, the skincare label founded by Pharrell. They’re uniting for an exclusive nail polish color in the latter brand’s signature green hue.

Priced at $25, the product will be available to purchase for a limited time starting on Friday (March 8) at 9 a.m. ET. Per the description, it’s a “long-lasting solid gloss finish nail polish with the le FLEUR* patented cap.”

GOLF le FLEUR* previously debuted seven other colors, including true black, jade green, and pinky rose, among others. The brand also launched two top coats in a matte and glossy finish, respectively.

The GOLF le FLEUR* and Humanrace collaboration will follow Tyler's announcement of his capsule collection with Louis Vuitton, where Pharrell is the creative director of menswear. Inspired by aviation and golf, the pieces will see a global launch on March 21.

Sharing his excitement on Instagram, the IGOR rapper wrote, “I wanted to mix my style and Louis Vuitton's codes together in a way that felt slightly whimsical, but could still be worn to the gas station on a Tuesday. What an experience being in that office, [with my] imagination running wild. Have you seen that chessboard?! I had a real late night editing these photos. I'm happy to finally share this collection and lookbook with you guys. [I] still can't believe it."

"Tyler has been my close friend and collaborator for years and we’ve always connected on music and design,” Pharrell told GQ. "This collaboration is unique to Louis Vuitton because it’s a natural extension of our LVERS philosophy, building on our network of incredible artists and creatives. There are so many elements specific to Tyler built into these pieces, and it’s been inspiring to see him hone in on his craft and collaborate with him for this Spring collection.”