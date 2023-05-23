Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur/MG18 / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Offset, Takeoff and Quavo Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Since the beginning of Hip Hop, rappers have flaunted clothing brands to signify their elevated taste or progression in life. As the genre has grown, so have the brand shoutouts and rappers' stakes in fashion. It’s no surprise that these stars took things to the next level since rap is a competitive sport. The world’s favorite lyricists were no longer just aspiring to be seen and heard while wearing their best fashions. Instead, Hip Hop's influence led to many emcees having brand partnerships and becoming designers themselves.

As the music culture and fashion go hand-in-hand, check out 13 songs named after clothing brands below.

1. My Adidas by Run-DMC

“My Adidas” was one of the first songs to show how pivotal name-dropping brands could be. Released in 1986, the track was an ode to Run-DMC’s love affair with Adidas — more specifically, the shell-toes. The song became a huge movement when fans started to show up at concerts in Adidas, and the company took notice. It led to the first major sports apparel partnership with Hip Hop artists, which paved the way for all the rap sneaker collaborations that came later.

2. Gucci Bandanna by Soulja Boy feat. Gucci Maine and Shawty Lo

Soulja Boy, the self-proclaimed first rapper to do everything, has a few tracks named after clothing brands; however, “Gucci Bandanna” might be the catchiest one. Featuring Gucci Mane and Shawty Lo, this rap song depicts a day in the life of the three rappers who love wearing anything and everything made by the Italian brand and the lifestyle that comes with it. “Gucci Bandanna” became an instant smash thanks in part to its repetitive chorus and standout features.

3. Versace by Migos

The infamous triple-stacked cadence flow from supergroup Migos was on peak display on “Versace,” a boisterous rap track nodding to the fashion house with deep Hip Hop roots. Over a viral beat produced by Zaytoven, the three Atlanta stars traded bars proclaiming just how much each of them loved the brand and its popular Medusa motif — which was featured on the single’s artwork. Everyone took notice, including Drake who hopped on the remix, giving the rap track even more exposure. The song led to many prominent performances and a trip to the Met Gala -- in Versace, of course.

4. Christian Dior Denim Flow by Kanye West feat. Kid Cudi, Pusha T, John Legend, Lloyd Banks and Ryan Leslie

Kanye West, now known as Ye, kicked off GOOD Fridays, a weekly drop of free music in support of his fifth studio album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, back in 2010. "Christian Dior Denim Flow," a hard-hitting, bass-filled track, was one of the standout releases and an ode to the French brand. Featuring a slew of rappers, the song was a nod to high fashion in general and all its luxury trappings. On the track, Kid Cudi crooned about how much he loves the fit of the brand's jeans while Ye proceeded to name-drop every popular fashion model working at the time.

5. Polo Down by Young Dro

Young Dro’s love of Polo is vast and well-documented. The Atlanta rapper, who once signed to T.I.'s Grand Hustle label, has a few songs and even a mixtape named after the American brand founded by Ralph Lauren. On “Polo Down,” he lets it be known that he’s its unofficial ambassador with lyrics like, "Polo, polo turtleneck, Ralph Lauren, you ain’t even heard it yet." His love affair with the brand has come at a cost though; the emcee claims to have spent millions on Ralph Lauren throughout his career.

6. Tom Ford by JAY-Z

Ten years after he made everyone "Change Clothes" and throw on a button-up shirt, JAY-Z released "Tom Ford" in 2013 — a call to arms, of sorts, for the community to elevate their look again. The Timbaland and J-Roc-produced track featured a repetitive chorus that name-dropped the brand. Its famous lyrics, "I don't pop Molly, I rock Tom Ford," signified a lavish shift in JAY-Z’s personal life and even led to the company designing a sequined Tom Ford jersey with the word “Molly” crossed out.

7. Dior by Pop Smoke

Pop Smoke, one of the pioneers of the New York City drill rap scene, rose to fame when his single "Dior" was released. On the track, the young Brooklyn native boasted about his love for the storied French fashion brand and shouted out a few others. Armed with menacing infectious beats, his deep voice, and a ready-for-whatever persona, Pop Smoke quickly took drill rap to new heights before his untimely passing in 2020. Long live the Woo!

8. RAF by ASAP Mob feat. ASAP Rocky, Playboi Carti, Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert and Frank Ocean

The featured guests on “RAF” alone read like the who’s who of any best-dressed list. Led by the Harlem native, ASAP Rocky, the four-minute pulsating track is dedicated to the Raf Simons brand. The rappers alternate between bragging about their rare pieces from the Belgian company and how much they cost to daring others to try to keep up. Quavo warns folks not to step on his Raf Simons sneakers while Frank Ocean boasts about getting gifted free merch that he doesn't even want.

9. Marni On Me by Future feat. Lil Uzi Vert

Future and Lil Uzi Vert are no strangers to designer and both have a storied history of fashion collabs. On "Marni On Me," the pair name-dropped the Italian fashion brand no less than 30 times and boasted about how easily they can get whatever they want. The song served as the first single off their 2020 collaborative album, Pluto × Baby Pluto.

10. Chanel (Go Get It) by Young Thug feat. Gunna and Lil Baby

On "Chanel (Go Get It)," Young Thug and fellow Atlanta natives Gunna and Lil Baby walk their listeners through a scenario of courting a woman and allowing her to purchase whatever she wants. Chanel is just one of the brands that the trio name-drops, as the three rappers sponsor a lavish lifestyle for their ladies of choice.

11. VALENTINO by 24kGoldn

"VALENTINO" by 24kGoldn is a metaphor for self-love. The lyrics "I don’t want a valentine, I just want Valentino" allude to retail therapy and how spending the bag on yourself can make you feel good. On the track, 24kGoldn boasts about his high-profile lifestyle and shares his desires for the women in his life while challenging people to keep up with the fast changes.

12. YSL by Gunna feat. Playboi Carti

From Gunna's second mixtape, Drip Season 2, “YSL” features Playboi Carti and name-checks the French fashion brand Yves Saint Laurent. On the track, the two rappers flaunt their love for the company, whose abbreviation also implies an allusion to YSL Records. The track highlights the changes that Gunna went through since becoming rich and famous after signing his record deal.

13. Old Chanel by Wiz Khalifa feat. Smoke DZA

This slow-riding, guitar-heavy, menacing track by Wiz Khalifa boasts about wearing vintage Chanel, the storied French brand mostly known for its signature perfume and handbags. On "Old Chanel," the Pittsburgh-based star convincingly makes the revered fashions his own by mixing his vintage Chanel shades with "gold teeth and a snapback." Featured guest Smoke DZA adds to its replay value by bragging about his brand of choice, Ralph Lauren, while keeping the vibe smoke-filled with an air of mystery.