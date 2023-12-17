Image Image Credit MTV/MTV1415 / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Blue Ivy Carter, JAY-Z and Beyonce

While many rappers indulge in luxuries like fancy jewelry and cars, there’s one intangible aspect that serves as a more significant flex: A father’s relationship with his children. Rap’s bond with fatherhood has always been an interesting dynamic. While there are emcees who have — or are themselves — doting dads who vocally love their children, there are others who have strained connections. For the latter, failed or non-existent ties fuel their determination to build their own families and break the cycle.

Fatherhood is a touchy yet recurring theme that appears in rap music and peels back the emotional layers of some of the most resilient artists. From Lil Wayne and Birdman’s mentoring relationship flourishing into a parent-child bond to Common contemplating the decision to move forward with unplanned parenthood, here are 11 of the best rap lyrics about fatherhood.

1. Daughters by Nas: “Like a princess, but while I’m on stage, I can’t leave her defenseless / Plus, she’s seen me switchin’ women, pops was on some pimp s**t / She heard stories of her daddy thuggin’ / So if her husband is a gangster, can’t be mad, I’ll love him.”

Fatherhood is no easy feat, and being a girl dad comes with its challenges. This smooth cut finds Nas reflecting on the hurdles he’s encountered while raising his daughter, Destiny Jones. The No I.D.-produced song captures the delicate moments and emotional weight of a father witnessing his daughter’s journey to womanhood. He acknowledges how his decisions found his way back to him through his daughter’s adolescence and vows to love her through every decision she makes. “Daughters” is a true testament to Nas’ storytelling skills — he wears his heart on his sleeve, sharing his struggles and how he’s grown as a dad.

2. Stuntin’ Like My Daddy by Lil Wayne and Birdman: “I be stuntin’ like my daddy / I’m the Young Stunna, stuntin’ like my daddy.”

Lil Wayne and Birdman’s relationship is an example of how mentorship can occasionally mirror the dynamics of a father-son bond. Taking the New Orleans–born rapper under his wing during his adolescence and guiding him through the rap game as a signee of Cash Money Records, Birdman played a pivotal role in Lil Wayne’s historic career. The energetic track “Stuntin’ Like My Daddy” plays into the duo’s shared love for luxury and flexing on their haters, and also serves as Lil Wayne’s nod to his trusted father figure.

3. March 14 by Drake: “It’s breakin’ my spirit / Single father, I hate when I hear it / I used to challenge my parents on every album / Now I’m embarrassed to tell ’em I ended up as a co-parent.”

Becoming a first-time father is an emotional moment for many, and Drake shares his experiences in this Scorpion highlight. Speculated to be a response to Pusha T’s “The Story of Adidon” diss, “March 14” sees Drake confirm the existence of his son and shed light on his co-parenting relationship. Despite its mellow tempo, the track is a roller coaster of feelings. The For All The Dogs rapper leaves his bravado at the door, telling his truth in hopes that his son will listen and understand where he’s coming from.

4. Mockingbird by Eminem: “Now hush, little baby, don’t you cry, everything’s gonna be alright / Stiffen that upper lip up, little lady, I told ya, Daddy’s here to hold ya through the night.”

Rhyming to the melody of a classic lullaby, Eminem expresses his unconditional love for his daughters and the challenges of balancing fame with family. He reveals his regrets, fears and hopes as a father, which offer an introspective look into the impact that his tumultuous personal life has on his children. While also touching on the matters of drug abuse and poverty, Em delves into the failed relationship between himself and his children’s mother, and offers an apology to his daughters.

5. Glory by JAY-Z ft. Blue Ivy Carter: “Hard not to spoil you rotten, looking like little me / The most beautifulest thing in this world is daddy’s little girl / You don’t yet know what swag is, but you was made in Paris / And Mama woke up the next day and shot her album package.”

JAY-Z’s ode to fatherhood finds him celebrating the birth of his and Beyoncé’s first child, Blue Ivy Carter. Released shortly after Blue Ivy was born, “Glory” is an expression of the transformative power of fatherhood. He shares intimate moments from the birth, weaving in Blue Ivy’s infant cries over a soulful sample. Audibly excited to spoil his firstborn with all the fruits of his labor, “Glory” is a snapshot into a personal milestone for one of rap’s most iconic stars.

6. Daddy’s Little Baby by Ja Rule ft. Ronald Isley: “Daddy’s little baby, must learn this world is shady / And the color of your skin don’t make you less of a lady / Degrade yourself, never, ’cause I’m teaching you better / Life ain’t all about cheddar, diamonds and leather.”

“Daddy’s Little Baby” sees Ja Rule expressing the joys and complexities of raising his daughter. He cherishes the beauty of a father-daughter connection, celebrating and reflecting on the special moments he shares with her. Ja proves to be a loving father, reminding his baby girl she is beautiful and worth way more than money can buy.

7. Retrospect for Life by Common ft. Lauryn Hill: “I’m sorry for takin’ your first breath, first step and first cry / But I wasn’t prepared mentally nor financially / Havin’ a child shouldn’t have to bring out the man in me / Plus, I wanted you to be raised within a family.”

Meshing smooth beats with heartfelt lyricism, “Retrospect for Life” focuses on the challenges and decisions associated with unplanned parenthood, all while tackling a taboo topic. Common and Lauryn Hill switch off verses in a conversational approach, sharing different perspectives about abortion and the impact of bringing a new life into the world. The duo crafts a narrative that touches on themes of responsibility, love and the intricate web of emotions tied to life-altering decisions.

8. Letter To My Son (Call Your Father) by DMX ft. Usher and Brian King Joseph: “You the oldеst, I known you longer, but I don’t love them lеss / Had to get that off my chest / And I don’t know what you thought about my use of drugs / But it taught you enough not to use them drugs.”

While some rappers emphasize the positive facets of their connections to their children, others exhibit vulnerability and acknowledge the challenges. This cut found DMX discussing the mistakes he made as a parent. Touching on his struggles with drug abuse, the rap legend bared his soul in this heartfelt letter to his eldest child and took accountability for his part in their strained relationship. By the end of the track, he left his phone number in the hopes that his son would hear it and give him a call. “Letter To My Son (Call Your Father)” is a powerful exploration of the complexities of fatherhood, redemption and the enduring hope for familial connection.

9. Like Father, Like Son by The Game ft. Busta Rhymes: “With my face in the clouds, Lord, spare my son / And watch over Eric Wright, T’yanna and Lil Pun.”

There are plenty of risks that come with being a rapper, and The Game acknowledges how they affect his parenting in the track “Like Father, Like Son.” In this introspective piece, the Compton-born artist reflects on the struggles he faced growing up, and how his decisions reverberate in the lives of his own children. He comes to terms with the perils of the rap game, some even as extreme as death, and hopes that he will see his children grow up to be adults. Referencing the children of Eazy-E, Big Pun and The Notorious B.I.G., The Game sends a prayer to heaven that he will live to see his firstborn become a man.

10. No Role Modelz by J. Cole: “First things first: Rest in peace, Uncle Phil / For real, you the only father that I ever knew / I get my b**ch pregnant, I’ma be a better you.”

Like Lil Wayne, J. Cole found a father figure in someone who wasn’t biologically related to him. In fact, the North Carolina lyricist looked to one of the most notable characters in Black television: Uncle Phil from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” These evocative lyrics from “No Role Modelz” are proof that positive representation of Black men in media is just as important as having them at home. J. Cole vows to be as great of a father as Uncle Phil, and is determined to break the cycle and provide the guidance he may have lacked as a child. The line resonates not only as a tribute to a beloved character but also as a declaration of responsibility and a promise to pave a new, positive path.

11. Champion by Kanye West: “My daddy say, ‘When you see clothes, close your eyelids’ / We was sort of like Will Smith and his son / In the movie, I ain’t talkin’ ’bout the rich ones / ‘Cause every summer he’d get some / Brand new hare-brained scheme to get rich from.”

Becoming a loving father later on in his life, Kanye West reflects on the hard work and sacrifices of his dad in “Champion.” Ye credits his father’s work ethic for fueling his own. The lyrics are a snapshot of West’s formative years, capturing the essence of a father-son relationship molded by the pursuit of happiness. Ironically enough, he references the Will Smith film The Pursuit of Happyness in the verse.