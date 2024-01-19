Kid Cudi opens up about reconciling with Kanye West: "He apologized to me and it was sincere"
The ‘INSANO’ artist spoke on the relationship to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.
On Thursday (Jan. 18), Apple Music unveiled Zane Lowe’s new interview with Kid Cudi, who is currently promoting his latest body of work, INSANO, a 21-song effort with collaborations alongside the likes of Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Lil Yachty and ASAP Rocky. During the sit-down, the Cleveland talent addressed his reconciliation with Kanye West after years of public conflict.
“It’s like friendships. Really, it’s beyond friendship. It’s about when it’s brotherly, sisterly s**t, family s**t. It’s just a little bit more complicated,” Cudi explained. “And siblings hurt you the most. So you go through things, but family is always there. You don’t give up on family.”
The former G.O.O.D. Music rapper admitted that he wanted to “walk away” from his relationship with Ye before having a change of heart due to their incredible history. “This is someone who is my brother, ultimately, who came into my life, and championed me, and did things for me that nobody else did for me early on in my career. People don’t even know that Kanye paid for the first ‘Day ‘N’ Nite’ video when I didn’t have a deal.”
Cudi continued, “He’s learning and he’s growing. He knows he made some mistakes and I think that that’s the beauty of it. This is a beautiful thing. He knows he’s been on one h**l of a ride. He’s said some things that he might not be able to come back from in a lot of realms, in a lot of spaces, from certain people. But we grow, and I pray for him, and that’s my brother. And the reason why we became cool again is because he apologized to me, and it was sincere. I was just like, ‘Wow. Kanye does not apologize to anybody [or] say ‘Sorry’ to anyone.'”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
French Montana drops off "10 Toes" visual
25 one-hit wonders who left a lasting impression
Lil Baby returns with new visual for "Crazy"
Max cancels Issa Rae's "Rap Sh!t" after two seasons
12 iconic SoundCloud-era rappers
Trending
Social Impact Award | 'Bet on Black'
On this season of “Bet on Black,” three businesses walked away with a Social Impact Award from REVOLT and Target. Watch to learn more about their commitment to community and why the judges were so impressed.
11 brands rappers loved in the '90s and 2000s
Rappers not only influenced trends but also played a pivotal role in introducing and popularizing mainstays like BAPE, Supreme, Tommy Hilfiger and True Religion.
10 rappers who are good singers
Today’s artists are mixing genres in distinct ways and incorporating their singing voices into music. Here are 10 rappers who are talented vocalists.
The cast of "Martin": Where are they now?
“Martin” was one of the most beloved and iconic sitcoms from the 1990s, but what are the cast members doing now, decades after the show’s ending?
17 Beyoncé lyrics that make you feel proud and empowered
Beyoncé’s songs are the epitome of self-empowerment, self-love and feminist anthems. Here are 17 Queen Bey lyrics guaranteed to boost your confidence during those hard times.
10 rappers who have won awards for acting
Not many rappers can say they have been given an award for their acting chops, but these stars know how to body the big screen and more.
9 best Ashanti features that topped the charts
Ashanti’s collaborations with other artists have often resulted in chart-topping hits, solidifying her status as a go-to feature for hip hop collaborations.
13 R&B singers who started in the church
Many of today’s most recognized R&B artists had humble beginnings singing in their home church, and it laid the foundation for the rest of their lives.
REVOLT Power List 2023: Beyonce, Keith Lee, Usher, Sha'Carri Richardson & more
REVOLT’s list of 2023’s most influential figures and changemakers in music, entertainment, sports, business, fashion and social justice.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Top 10 sneakers of 2023
Check out REVOLT’s 2023 Top 10 sneaker releases list. Did any of your favorites make the cut?
12 artists we want albums from in 2024
The anticipation of new releases from some of the most beloved rap and R&B artists is huge. Here are 12 artists that we want albums from this year.
15 best R&B girl groups of the 1990s
The ’90s gave us some of the best hip hop and R&B records to hit our speakers, ushering in a strong class of sensual, edgy and ingenious girl groups that dominated the iconic era.
Iconic TV kid characters — where are they now?
Calling Steve Urkel! From Raven-Symoné to Kyla Pratt, Tia and Tamera, Kenan and Kel, and more, where are your favorite TV kid characters today? Let’s find out!
13 JAY-Z lyrics that will motivate you more than dinner with him
Hov assured fans that his music catalog holds all the advice and wisdom needed to prosper, and he wasn’t lying.
JELEEL! confirms that he's okay following brutal Nitro Circus accident
The Rhode Island talent had fans worried after attempting and failing a tricycle stunt on a 40-foot ramp.
Bernie Mac's daughter says Katt Williams showed the late comedian real love in viral interview blasting his peers
“I just really appreciate what I believe [is] genuine love and respect that Katt Williams showed my father,” said Ja’Niece McCullough.
Katt Williams continues to discuss on-air spat with Wanda Smith
Williams spoke on the infamous 2018 interview during a sit-down with Willie D.
Yasiin Bey fans defend his Hip Hop credentials after he categorizes Drake as a pop artist
Bey’s fans are hitting back at claims that he is bitter after saying Drake makes music for consumption and not lyrical value.
Yo Gotti's brother Big Jook killed in possible "targeted" attack in Memphis
Big Jook was fatally wounded not long after attending the funeral service of a loved one on Jan. 13.
ASAP Rocky's albums ranked
From his groundbreaking debut to his most recent genre-bending experimentation, here is REVOLT’s ranking of ASAP Rocky’s albums.