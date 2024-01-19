The former G.O.O.D. Music rapper admitted that he wanted to “walk away” from his relationship with Ye before having a change of heart due to their incredible history. “This is someone who is my brother, ultimately, who came into my life, and championed me, and did things for me that nobody else did for me early on in my career. People don’t even know that Kanye paid for the first ‘Day ‘N’ Nite’ video when I didn’t have a deal.”

Cudi continued, “He’s learning and he’s growing. He knows he made some mistakes and I think that that’s the beauty of it. This is a beautiful thing. He knows he’s been on one h**l of a ride. He’s said some things that he might not be able to come back from in a lot of realms, in a lot of spaces, from certain people. But we grow, and I pray for him, and that’s my brother. And the reason why we became cool again is because he apologized to me, and it was sincere. I was just like, ‘Wow. Kanye does not apologize to anybody [or] say ‘Sorry’ to anyone.'”