Kanye West debuts Jaws-inspired grills ahead of new 'Vultures' release date
With ‘Vultures’ now expected to come out in February, Kanye West shared some new flicks on his Instagram Story.
Today (Jan. 17), Kanye West shared photos of his new grill inspired by Jaws in the 1977 movie The Spy Who Loved Me. The fictional character was portrayed by Richard Kiel and featured metal teeth.
West’s Instagram Story came on the heels of his joint album with Ty Dolla Sign getting a new release date. According to the iTunes page, Vultures is now slated to come out on Feb. 9. It marked the fourth shift in its debut schedule, previously set for Jan. 12.
Malik Yusef, a long-time collaborator of the Chicago native, recently revealed on Instagram that the delay is due to Ty re-recording all his parts for the LP. When asked by a fan about the specifics, he confirmed that the “Or Nah” singer was redoing and creating new verses.
Unlike some of West’s past projects, Yusef also clarified that Vultures hasn’t been scrapped. Namely, Yandhi and Turbo Grafx 16 were two highly anticipated bodies of work that were either never completed or shelved due to leaks. Despite the postponements, the ¥$ duo teased a song titled “Unlock,” which premiered on Chicago’s Power 92 radio in December 2023.
West and Ty also held listening parties in Miami and Las Vegas. There, they played unreleased tracks featuring artists like Kodak Black, Lil Wayne, Freddie Gibbs, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi, and Nicki Minaj.
However, it’s uncertain whether Minaj’s verse on “New Body” will be included in the LP. After West’s request to clear her verse was made public via a shared text message, the Pink Friday 2 rapper responded via Instagram Live.
“Now, regarding Kanye, that train has left the station, okay? No disrespect in any way. I just put out a brand-new album. Why would I put out a song that’s been out for three years? Come on, guys,” she explained.
