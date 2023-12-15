As REVOLT previously reported, Cudi confirmed that he and his former boss weren’t on good terms. “So I know some of you heard about the song I got with [Pusha T],” the Cleveland star tweeted, referencing his contribution to the It’s Almost Dry standout “Rock N Roll.” “I did this song a year ago when I was still cool with Kanye. I am not cool with that man. He’s not my friend, and I only cleared the song for Pusha ’cause thats my guy. This is the last song you will hear me on with Kanye.”

“It f**king sucks. You know, Cudi is my f**king brother to the end. Just navigating these relationships, this brotherhood, the arguing… it gets public,” Pusha told Vulture about the aforementioned conflict. “It’s one thing for us to argue. We all argue — that’s not a problem. It gets out there, whether it’s Ye bickering first, or Cudi coming back with what he says. It’s super f**ked up.” Notably, 2022 saw Pusha and Ye’s own relationship break down, with the former ending his G.O.O.D. Music affiliation.