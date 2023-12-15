On Thursday (Dec. 14), Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign held another Vultures listening party in Las Vegas. While the event reportedly experienced a difficulty or two — namely, police temporarily shutting it down — fans were able to hear more than a few songs from the project, complete with featured appearances from the likes of YG, Lil Durk, Rich The Kid, Future and North West.
One of the biggest takeaways from the night was a track that’s said to be titled “Gun To My Head,” which saw Ye reuniting with former signee Kid Cudi on wax. In addition, the two were spotted hugging it out and enjoying the music in fan-recorded footage, seemingly confirming that their unfortunate beef is now effectively water under the bridge.
Cops shut us down— Yesjulz (@YesJulz) December 15, 2023
We are putting another stream up in 20 minutes
Stay tuned
As REVOLT previously reported, Cudi confirmed that he and his former boss weren’t on good terms. “So I know some of you heard about the song I got with [Pusha T],” the Cleveland star tweeted, referencing his contribution to the It’s Almost Dry standout “Rock N Roll.” “I did this song a year ago when I was still cool with Kanye. I am not cool with that man. He’s not my friend, and I only cleared the song for Pusha ’cause thats my guy. This is the last song you will hear me on with Kanye.”
“It f**king sucks. You know, Cudi is my f**king brother to the end. Just navigating these relationships, this brotherhood, the arguing… it gets public,” Pusha told Vulture about the aforementioned conflict. “It’s one thing for us to argue. We all argue — that’s not a problem. It gets out there, whether it’s Ye bickering first, or Cudi coming back with what he says. It’s super f**ked up.” Notably, 2022 saw Pusha and Ye’s own relationship break down, with the former ending his G.O.O.D. Music affiliation.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
15 best Wiz Khalifa lyrics about weed
Trending
This holiday season, Walmart has the perfect toy for every kid on your shopping list
Below, we highlight some of our favorite toy brands that are sure to put a smile on your kid’s face.
Walmart Makers Studio creates waves at REVOLT WORLD
At the heart of REVOLT WORLD was Walmart Makers Studio, a space pulsating with artistic energy.
Mogul made | 'Moguls In The Making'
REVOLT presents this special look back at the first five years of Ally’s Moguls in the Making program, an entrepreneurial competition celebrating HBCU students and their innovative, community-driven business ideas.
Check out these REVOLT-approved gifts for the beloved music fan in your life
Just in time for the holiday shopping rush, this gift guide is full of sure-fire presents for your favorite music lover.
Meet The Semifinalists | 'Shoot Your Shot'
Get to know our semifinalists a little better. Learn what motivated them to shoot their shot, as well as how they describe their personality, and sound.
The Auditions | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The competition begins at REVOLT WORLD as rising rappers, singers, and musicians line up to audition for their spot on the main stage. Brought to you by McDonald’s.
Walmart's Makers Studio at REVOLT WORLD transformed passion into progress
Take a look inside the Makers Studio presented by Walmart at REVOLT WORLD, a space where Black creators could hone in on their brand and see it come to life.
Fly Guy DC highlighted HBCU students' passion and pride at REVOLT WORLD
Walmart supports HBCU students and encourages them to be Black & Unlimited. Fly Guy DC talked to a few at REVOLT WORLD about how being an HBCU student has changed their lives.
Walmart's Opportunity Center at REVOLT WORLD empowered HBCU students
Fly Guy DC taps in with REVOLT WORLD attendees to learn what the Opportunity Center, presented by Walmart, means to them and their futures.
Doritos SOLID BLACK Changemakers
Changemakers come in many forms — creatives, motivators, activists, and more. It’s only right we celebrate those using their innovation and tenacity to positively impact their communities. Doritos SOLID BLACK provides resources and a platform to Black Changemakers shifting the culture one step at a time.
The Top 3 | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The Top 3 finalists perform on the REVOLT WORLD stage for the judges. Who will be crowned winner and take home the grand prize? Brought to you by McDonald’s.
Dig In & Drink Up | 'Bet on Black'
In this new episode of ‘Bet on Black,’ food and beverage take center stage as aspiring Black entrepreneurs from It’s Seasoned, Black Farmer Box, and Moors Brewing Co. present their business ideas to judges with mentorship from Melissa Butler. Watch here!
Walmart brings in heavy-hitters for Black and Unlimited Tour panel
REVOLT is continuing its impactful partnership with Walmart by teaming up to showcase Black creatives at HBCUs all-across America. The panel consisted of three experienced, accomplished Black HBCU alumni: Actor and media personality Terrence J, entertainment attorney John T. Rose, and actress and “REVOLT Black News” correspondent Kennedy-Rue McCullough.
The $200,000 goes to… | 'Bet on Black'
In the season finale of “Bet on Black,” special guest judge Ray J joins as the finalists take the main stage to show they have what it takes to win the $200,000 grand prize; Melissa Butler and Eunique Jones Gibson mentor. Presented by Target.
So Phresh, so clean | 'Bet on Black'
There’s only one round left as the last few founders – Terra-Tory, Phreshly, and ConditionHER – pitch to the “Bet on Black” judges for their chance in the finals and winning the grand prize; Eunique Jones Gibson mentors. Watch here!
Ludacris & Will Packer on celebrating Black Christmas films with 'Dashing Through the Snow'
Join Kennedy Rue on “REVOLT Black News Weekly” as she dives into the world of Black entertainment in 2023. In this episode, we welcome the iconic Ludacris, celebrated producer Will Packer, and renowned director Tim Story. Together, they explore the cultural shifts in Hollywood, emphasizing the importance of Black representation in holiday films. The discussion highlights ‘Dashing Through the Snow,’ a Christmas movie that celebrates Black joy and tackles deeper themes of faith and childhood trauma. Watch!
11 best R&B boy bands of the '90s
From Boyz II Men, Jodeci, 112, Dru Hill, Blackstreet, and more, check out our list of 11 R&B boy bands that did the damn thing in the ’90s!
27 Drake lyrics that are perfect Instagram captions
The next time you’re looking for a caption for your perfectly curated Instagram, there’s a 95 percent chance that Drizzy’s got you!
Former kid rappers we loved: Where are they now?
From taking over the playground to dominating the rap game, many young artists have made music history. Check them out and where their journeys have taken them here!
17 of Megan Thee Stallion's most motivational lyrics
The artist has remained remarkably consistent in her song lyrics about making money, telling off haters and feeling liberated since her debut.