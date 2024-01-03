Malik Yusef provides update on Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's 'Vultures' following another reported delay
The highly anticipated album no longer has an official release date.
Just before the new year’s arrival, REVOLT reported that Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s Vultures album was hit with another delay that pushed its release date to Jan. 12, 2024. On Tuesday (Jan. 2), Forbes revealed that the long-awaited joint LP has been postponed indefinitely.
Not long after the update, longtime friend and collaborator Malik Yusef posted an Instagram image of Ty Dolla $ign in the studio, which led one of his followers to ask what song the Los Angeles talent was working on. “All of ’em,” Yusef responded before further adding that Ty Dolla is both “redoing verses and making new ones.”
Further in the comments, another user inquired about the status of Ye’s Donda 2 album. While that effort was provided to fans in demo form via his Stem Player, the sequel to the critically acclaimed Donda never received an official drop on streaming platforms. “[We’re] working now,” Yusef wrote.
The existence of Vultures was first made known after Ye and Ty Dolla $ign were spotted working on music together in Italy back in September 2023. Shortly after, the duo attempted and failed to host international stadium events to premiere their new body of work. Eventually, fans were able to watch livestreams of listening sessions that took place in Miami and Las Vegas, with the likes of Lil Durk, Kodak Black, Chris Brown, Playboi Carti, Offset, Kid Cudi and Ye’s daughter, North West, making appearances as contributors.
One of the tracks confirmed for Vultures, “New Body,” ended up being blocked by Nicki Minaj due to its age. “Regarding Kanye, that train has left the station, okay?” she told her fans in December 2023. “No disrespect in any way. I just put out a brand new album. Why would I put out a song that’s been out for three years? Come on, guys.”
