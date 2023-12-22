It looks like fans will have to wait for Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures project a little while longer.

On Thursday (Dec. 21), a representative for the duo confirmed that the long-awaited effort will now be released on Jan. 12, 2024. While no reason was given for the latest pushback, previously delays were reportedly due to clearance issues, specifically in regard to “New Body,” which was blocked by Nicki Minaj due to its age, and “Everybody,” which samples Backstreet Boys’ 1997 hit of the same name.

Speculation of what we now know to be Vultures first began after Ye and Ty Dolla were spotted creating music during an extended stay in Italy back in September. Subsequent reports contained a flood of information filled with attempted stadium events and inquiries for a distributor before the two officially debuted the project via listening parties in Miami and Las Vegas. Lil Durk, Kodak Black, Chris Brown, Playboi Carti, Offset, Kid Cudi and Ye’s daughter, North West, confirmed their contributions to Vultures with cameo appearances.

As REVOLT previously reported, those interested got a few details from Deray Davis on what can be expected from the long-awaited effort when he spoke on the project during a run-in with TMZ.

“It’s so much that I want to tell y’all about it, [and] I can’t even get into it. Bottom line is the love ain’t gone. And you can see that throughout, music speaks multitudes, and you see that. I’m just really happy that’s where his energy [is],” said the comedian. “The passion of him rapping, if you imagine the way that he talks, he’d have 10 albums right now if we had music behind everything he’s ever said. I’m glad it’s being funneled through the music and people can hear it for its clarity rather than the wording that goes along when you’re just having a lot of conversations.”