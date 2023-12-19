Last Friday (Dec. 15), fans were left disappointed after Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign‘s Vultures album didn’t appear on streaming platforms as promised. On Monday (Dec. 18), TMZ revealed that the joint LP will now be arriving on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31). As far as why the delay took place, said publication cited one single, “Everybody,” which included what was said to be an uncleared Backstreet Boys sample.

As REVOLT previously reported, another song, “New Body,” was blocked by collaborator Nicki Minaj, who felt that the offering was too old. “Regarding Kanye, that train has left the station, okay?” she said during a livestream while promoting her new release, Pink Friday 2. “No disrespect in any way. I just put out a brand new album. Why would I put out a song that’s been out for three years? Come on, guys.”