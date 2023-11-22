On Friday (Nov. 17), DJ Pharris debuted a new track from Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign while on the air at Chicago’s WPWX Power 92. Titled, “Vultures,” the long-awaited single, which featured hometown heroes Bump J and Lil Durk, marked the first official release from an album that’s been teased over the past couple of months.

Today (Nov. 22), “Vultures” landed on all available streaming platforms. While Durk‘s contribution is inexplicably missing from the final product, Ye’s controversial verse remained unchanged on the four-minute offering.

“Three gang leaders with me, all times / I don’t know who I f**ked last night, I got Alzheimer’s / I don’t know who them h**s is, man, they all lyin’ / Brody, tell me who them h**s is, man, they all fine / Runnin’ hooligan, and we with the foolishness…”

As REVOLT previously reported, Ye and Ty Dolla worked on their collaborative LP — rumored to be titled ¥$ — during an extended vacation in Italy. In October, they announced a “multi-stadium listening event” that many presumed would serve as a formal debut of the aforementioned body of work. According to Billboard, the planned celebration was presumably cancelled due to several logistical hurdles. The duo are also ostensibly in search of a distributor for said album.

It’s been a couple of years since Ye liberated his 10th studio LP, Donda, a 27-song body of work with collaborations alongside the likes of JAY-Z, Vory, Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Marilyn Manson, Playboi Carti, Fivio Foreign, Lil Yachty, Young Thug, Lil Durk and Jay Electronica. The project became the Chicago artist’s 10th No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and has since earned a platinum certification. Several months later, he shared a demo version of Donda 2 through his purchasable stem player. Press play on “Vultures” below.