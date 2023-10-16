According to Billboard, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign are working on a massive concert in Italy to promote their collaborative album. While the location is yet to be confirmed, it’s expected to take place on Oct. 27 at Reggio Emilia’s RCF Arena, a location that can hold up to 100,000 people.
In addition, the same report stated that the duo’s joint LP was originally scheduled to arrive last Friday (Oct. 13) and will be popping up sometime in the coming weeks. As for now, Ye and Ty Dolla are on the hunt for an album distributor.
Earlier this month, a clip landed on social media showing the artists in the aforementioned country previewing new music together. Mere days prior, footage surfaced that saw Ty Dolla $ign teasing new tunes to a surprised crowd at a nightclub in Geneva, Switzerland.
It’s been a couple of years since Ye liberated his 10th studio LP, Donda, a 27-song body of work with collaborations alongside the likes of JAY-Z, Vory, Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Marilyn Manson, Playboi Carti, Fivio Foreign, Lil Yachty, Young Thug, Lil Durk, and Jay Electronica. The project became the Chicago artist’s 10th No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and has since earned a platinum certification. Since then, he shared an unfinished version of Donda 2 via a stem player and contributed to releases from Pusha T, Future, Vory, DJ Khaled, and Fivio Foreign.
Meanwhile, Ty Dolla $ign dropped off his most recent solo effort, Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, in 2020. The following year, he teamed up with dvsn for Cheers to the Best Memories, complete with 11 cuts and assists from YG, Rauw Alejandro, and the late Mac Miller. In June, he connected with Chris Brown for the well-received single “Motion.”
