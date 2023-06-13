Photo: Kevin Mazur/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  06.13.2023

On Monday (June 12), the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced that JAY-Z and Kanye West‘s “N**gas In Paris” crossed the platinum mark 10 times over, effectively earning the duo a diamond certification. The achievement is the first of Hov’s career, while it became the second for Ye after the Graduation standout “Stronger.”

While both artists have yet to publicly react to the news, the song’s producer, Hit-Boy, shared his thoughts about the accomplishment on social media. “Love to Ye and Hov for the opportunity. I’m forever grateful,” the Cali beatsmith said on Instagram. He later added on Twitter, “It’s a real blessing to be a part of the song that became JAY-Z’s first diamond record and producing the album that won Nas his first Grammy. What a life.”

In a past interview with XXL, Ye revealed how his upscale travels to the French city sparked inspiration for the groundbreaking record. “I am where art meets commercial. The sweet spot between the hood and Hollywood,” he began. “Having a conversation with Karl Lagerfeld and JAY-Z within the same hour. When we’re in Paris dressing all crazy at fashion shows, we’re listening to JAY-Z. Jeezy in Paris, that’s what it is.”

In another interview with Zane Lowe for BBC Radio 1 (above), the G.O.O.D. Music head honcho gave a much more straightforward explanation — one that’s since become one of his biggest viral moments. “Why do you think the song ‘N**gas In Paris’ is called ‘N**gas In Paris’? ‘Cause n**gas was in Paris!” he exclaimed in the clip.

“N**gas In Paris” is taken from the 2011 joint LP Watch The Throne, a 16-song effort with additional features from Frank Ocean, Beyoncé, and Mr. Hudson. The project received both critical and commercial acclaim, landing at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 436,000 copies sold during its first week of release. The album went quintuple platinum in 2020.

Tags in this article:
Tags
JAY-Z
Kanye West
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Method Man reveals that he was "scared" of releasing "All I Need" remix with Mary J. Blige

By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023

Drake joins J Hus on "Who Told You" single

By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023

Megan Thee Stallion reunites with childhood friend onstage at 2023 LA Pride

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.12.2023

Listen to Janelle Monáe's new album 'The Age of Pleasure'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023

Nicki Minaj responds to Lil Wayne's recent praise with heartfelt message: "We love you so much"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023

Lil Wayne sees no competition in the booth or on the Verzuz stage

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.10.2023

De La Soul's Pos says he didn't see Trugoy's death coming

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  06.10.2023

Vivica Fox is open to rekindling relationship with 50 Cent: “Why not?”

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.09.2023

Doechii to headline Los Angeles Black Pride

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.09.2023

Suspect in Young Dolph's shooting death case pleads guilty to 3 counts of accessory after the fact of a murder

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.09.2023

Web3 | Black musicians who are changing the game and making their mark

By Ashley France
  /  06.09.2023

Takeoff's mother files a wrongful death suit against the venue where he was shot and killed

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.09.2023

ScHoolboy Q confirms that his next album is arriving soon

By Jon Powell
  /  06.09.2023

Barbra Streisand quoting Memphis Bleek to diss Donald Trump leaves social media shook

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.08.2023

Real Boston Richey addresses snitch accusations: "That was never the case"

By Vayda Sorel
  /  06.08.2023
