On Monday (June 12), the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced that JAY-Z and Kanye West‘s “N**gas In Paris” crossed the platinum mark 10 times over, effectively earning the duo a diamond certification. The achievement is the first of Hov’s career, while it became the second for Ye after the Graduation standout “Stronger.”

While both artists have yet to publicly react to the news, the song’s producer, Hit-Boy, shared his thoughts about the accomplishment on social media. “Love to Ye and Hov for the opportunity. I’m forever grateful,” the Cali beatsmith said on Instagram. He later added on Twitter, “It’s a real blessing to be a part of the song that became JAY-Z’s first diamond record and producing the album that won Nas his first Grammy. What a life.”

In a past interview with XXL, Ye revealed how his upscale travels to the French city sparked inspiration for the groundbreaking record. “I am where art meets commercial. The sweet spot between the hood and Hollywood,” he began. “Having a conversation with Karl Lagerfeld and JAY-Z within the same hour. When we’re in Paris dressing all crazy at fashion shows, we’re listening to JAY-Z. Jeezy in Paris, that’s what it is.”

In another interview with Zane Lowe for BBC Radio 1 (above), the G.O.O.D. Music head honcho gave a much more straightforward explanation — one that’s since become one of his biggest viral moments. “Why do you think the song ‘N**gas In Paris’ is called ‘N**gas In Paris’? ‘Cause n**gas was in Paris!” he exclaimed in the clip.

“N**gas In Paris” is taken from the 2011 joint LP Watch The Throne, a 16-song effort with additional features from Frank Ocean, Beyoncé, and Mr. Hudson. The project received both critical and commercial acclaim, landing at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 436,000 copies sold during its first week of release. The album went quintuple platinum in 2020.