Back in April, Pusha T returned with his fourth studio LP, It’s Almost Dry. It boasted features from names like Kid Cudi, JAY-Z, Lil Uzi Vert, and Don Toliver across 12 songs while production was mainly handled by Kanye West and Pharrell Williams. The project proved to come out on top as an ultimate success, as it officially grabbed the top slot on the Billboard 200 and debuted at No. 1 on the chart dated May 7.

In a new interview with XXL released yesterday (Dec. 19), the “Neck & Wrist” rapper clarified many things, including his current label situation. When asked if he was still the president of Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music, he replied, “No. No, I’m not.”

“I’m at Def Jam. I have a 50/50 venture with Def Jam. For my own music and for my label,” he continued.

He was then asked if he had spoken to West since November, to which he replied, “I was still on tour. I just expressed myself. I express myself to him a lot. He expressed his thoughts to me. And he got off the phone saying, ‘Thank you. I know you don’t agree with me, but you never kill me in the public. And some people can’t wait to do that.’ We started working together in 2010. So, my relationship with him has never been like everybody else’s in regard to the filter.”

Pusha’s last body of work before It’s Almost Dry was 2018’s DAYTONA. That project came with seven songs and assists from West and Rick Ross. DAYTONA received critical acclaim upon release and peaked within the top 3 of the Billboard 200 thanks to 77,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week out. Outside of his own releases, he can be heard featured on more recent tracks like “Gold Rings” by Freddie Gibbs and “Never End Up Broke Pt. 2” by Symba.