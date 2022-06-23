Yesterday Pusha T announced phase two of his “It’s Almost Dry Tour.” The first leg of the tour wraps up tonight in Philadelphia, PA where phase two will coincidentally kick off on September 3. The second leg of the tour will wrap up in Wallingford, CT on October 30 making stops in, New York, Houston, New Orleans, Miami, Boston and Washington, D.C. Tickets go on sale Friday (June 24) via Pusha’s official website.

It’s Almost Dry is Pusha T’s fourth solo album and first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200. Since its release, Pusha has deemed it “album of the year” with a strong co-sign from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. There’s no way of telling who the Virginia rapper might bring out during phase two of the tour which is said to feature “special guests.” Pharrell, who is a long time friend, frequent collaborator and producer for Pusha T was brought out on stage during Pusha’s June 4 show at The Novo in Los Angeles. He wasted no time showing his appreciation and love.

“Without Pharrell, there is no It’s Almost Dry,” Pusha told the crowd. “He brought a whole different dynamic to my album, man. I love you, bro, for everything, always. You brought me in this game, you taught me everything! Everything! Clothes, dressing, what you want? You did it. Real shit, no lie.”

And like a proud brother, Pharrell reciprocated the love. “Man, I am just so proud of my brother. He’s been doing this for over 20 years. Number one album in the country. Everybody has been talking about it, y’all know this is the best one,” he said.

Pusha recently reunited with his big brother No Malice at Pharrell’s Something In the Water festival in Washington, D.C. for the Clipse’s first performance together in over a decade. It wouldn’t be surprising if No Malice made another appearance during phase two. Back in April Pusha hinted at a possible album from the untouchable rap duo, telling Gray Rizzy at SiriusXM that he was “very confident we can do a Clipse album.” So far Push and No Malice have collaborated on “Punch Bowl” and It’s Almost Dry’s godly outro, “I Pray For You.” Take a look at the tour dates below that Pusha cleverly captioned, “Just so you remember who you dealing with…”