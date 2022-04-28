By Jon Powell
  /  04.28.2022

Just last week, Pusha T returned to the fold with his fourth studio LP It’s Almost Dry, which contains 12 songs and production mainly handled by heavyweights Kanye West and Pharrell Williams. Having already received critical acclaim, It’s Almost Dry also looks to be Pusha‘s first number one album — according to Hits Daily Double, the album looks to top the Billboard 200 via a projected 50,000 to 55,000 first-week equivalent album units, with 4,000 to 6,000 of that figure being pure sales.

Yesterday (April 27), the Virginia emcee decided to drop off a new visual from It’s Almost Dry for the Pharrell-backed “Call My Bluff,” an almost horror-themed vibe that sees Pusha continuing his penchant for vivid drug tales and multi-layered rhymes that will required more than a new plays to fully decipher:

Sometimes I wish my fanbase was more like J. Cole’s, but dope boys gotta be the man like they know, how many more car faxes must get exposed? Imaginary shipments, fictitious payloads, you should listen to them on the platforms they on, the villains, the killings, no ceilings, I yawn, niggas acting like we can’t pop up, hey Yawn, we specialize in not getting locked up, Akon…”

Directed by Omar Jones and Onda, the accompanying clip for “Call My Bluff” intersperses scenes of Pusha enjoying dinner with an unknown group of people with more sinister shots of what appears to be a murder in progress. One particular scene shows Pusha T in a plastic-covered room by himself, eating a steak and laughing at random while henchmen sterilize the area in the distance — it doesn’t get much more cinematic (and anxiety-inducing) than that.

Press play on Pusha T‘s “Call My Bluff” video below. For the few that haven’t checked out It’s Almost Dry, you can do so here.

