On Monday (July 17), Ty liberated an upgraded version of “Motion” that features an assist from Chris Brown, who adds to the song with backing vocals and a short verse of his own.

“Startin’ me up with a touch, takin’ over mе and I can’t get enough, love that energy you bring, girl, who’s your plug? Give you what you need, let me be your teacher…”

In an interview with Zane Lowe (above), Ty explained the meaning behind “Motion,” revealing that he’d been dabbling in the electronic genre for a while. “This one will just make you move automatic right when it come on,” he said. “Really, since Free TC, I had a dance song on there, my first album, so I’ve always been into that bag. And right now, this just was one of the hottest ones that was on my hard drive. I was like, ‘It’s time for this one, summertime.’ Different tempos, but doing my kind of music, just having fun.”

Press play on the new version of “Motion.” In related news, Ty Dolla $ign will soon be embarking on his “MORE MOTION LESS EMOTION Tour,” which begins in September. The full schedule for that can also be found below.