Photo: Cover art for Digga D and Latto’s “Energy (Remix)” single
By Jon Powell
  /  04.28.2023

Back in March, Digga D blessed the masses with his latest single, “Energy.” Produced by Hargo and X10, the track saw the London star focused on self-care, especially in regard to the ups and downs of fame and fortune.

“Too much fake n**gas, that’s why I hate n**gas, coming around with their bad energy, f**k off, man, leave me alone… I gotta protect my energy, too much jealousy, I see a friend turn enemy, please don’t ruin my energy, I heard it, why you keep telling me? I gotta protect my energy, can’t rap about beef or the streets, so they rap about…”

On Thursday (April 27), fans were treated to a remix of “Energy” that boasts a feature from Clayton County representative Latto. As expected, the “Big Energy” rapper matches the song’s vibes with an incredible verse of her own.

“B**ch, I’m the one, can’t get rid of me, f**k number two, is you s**ttin’ me? In love with the bills like Hillary, plugged in auxiliary, they cannot beef with my mini mes, b**ches is haters, not enemies, b**ches is haters, not opps, machine in my kelly, not Fox, Megan, I’m havin’ that WAP, if I tie the knot, then I want a rock…”

Back in April of 2022, Digga D unveiled his third mixtape, Noughty by Nature, a 16-song effort with additional features from Moneybagg Yo, Maverick Sabre, B-Lovee, AJ Tracey, Hotboii, and more. The project landed the CGM artist at the top of the U.K. Albums, U.K. R&B Albums, and Scottish Albums charts. Almost immediately after its initial drop, Digga unloaded an extended version of the silver-certified offering with seven extra songs, including the hit single “Wasted” with ArrDee. Press play on the lyric visual for “Energy (Remix)” below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Check out the trailer for French Montana's upcoming documentary 'For Khadija'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.28.2023

Rapper MoneySign Suede dies inside of prison from a fatal stabbing

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023

Action Bronson joins Larry June and The Alchemist for new "Solid Plan" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.27.2023

Snupe Bandz lives it up in new "Bigger Dreams" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.27.2023

DJ Muggs and Meyhem Lauren join forces for "OD Wilson" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.27.2023

Listen to Ralo's new album '97 Months'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.27.2023

Coi Leray shares new "Bops" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.27.2023

Bebe Rexha and Snoop Dogg head to space for "Satellite" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.27.2023

Studio Sessions | Mike Kuz helped Dave East, Kevin Hart and more make magic in the booth

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.27.2023

NLE Choppa drops off "Ain't Gonna Answer" dance video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.27.2023

Thundercat teams up with Tame Impala for "No More Lies"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.27.2023

Jack Harlow surprises fans with 'Jackman' album announcement

By Jon Powell
  /  04.27.2023

Sukihana says she'd have Nick Cannon's babies under one condition

By Tabie Germain
  /  04.27.2023

Pras convicted of conspiring against the U.S. government

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.26.2023

Ice Cube announces BIG3 basketball league docuseries

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.26.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Digga D
Latto
Rap
Singles

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Check out the trailer for French Montana's upcoming documentary 'For Khadija'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.28.2023

Rapper MoneySign Suede dies inside of prison from a fatal stabbing

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023

Action Bronson joins Larry June and The Alchemist for new "Solid Plan" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.27.2023

Snupe Bandz lives it up in new "Bigger Dreams" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.27.2023

DJ Muggs and Meyhem Lauren join forces for "OD Wilson" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.27.2023

Listen to Ralo's new album '97 Months'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.27.2023

Coi Leray shares new "Bops" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.27.2023

Bebe Rexha and Snoop Dogg head to space for "Satellite" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.27.2023

Studio Sessions | Mike Kuz helped Dave East, Kevin Hart and more make magic in the booth

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.27.2023

NLE Choppa drops off "Ain't Gonna Answer" dance video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.27.2023

Thundercat teams up with Tame Impala for "No More Lies"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.27.2023

Jack Harlow surprises fans with 'Jackman' album announcement

By Jon Powell
  /  04.27.2023

Sukihana says she'd have Nick Cannon's babies under one condition

By Tabie Germain
  /  04.27.2023

Pras convicted of conspiring against the U.S. government

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.26.2023

Ice Cube announces BIG3 basketball league docuseries

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.26.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Diddy performs at Coachella with Metro Boomin and the viral "Love Is Blind" reunion

This week on “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we pull up to Coachella and talk about hip hop’s takeover of the major music festival. Attendees were surprised by our very own REVOLT Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs who performed “Creepin'” with Metro Boomin and The Weeknd.

By REVOLT
  /  04.21.2023
View More