Back in March, Digga D blessed the masses with his latest single, “Energy.” Produced by Hargo and X10, the track saw the London star focused on self-care, especially in regard to the ups and downs of fame and fortune.
“Too much fake n**gas, that’s why I hate n**gas, coming around with their bad energy, f**k off, man, leave me alone… I gotta protect my energy, too much jealousy, I see a friend turn enemy, please don’t ruin my energy, I heard it, why you keep telling me? I gotta protect my energy, can’t rap about beef or the streets, so they rap about…”
On Thursday (April 27), fans were treated to a remix of “Energy” that boasts a feature from Clayton County representative Latto. As expected, the “Big Energy” rapper matches the song’s vibes with an incredible verse of her own.
“B**ch, I’m the one, can’t get rid of me, f**k number two, is you s**ttin’ me? In love with the bills like Hillary, plugged in auxiliary, they cannot beef with my mini mes, b**ches is haters, not enemies, b**ches is haters, not opps, machine in my kelly, not Fox, Megan, I’m havin’ that WAP, if I tie the knot, then I want a rock…”
Back in April of 2022, Digga D unveiled his third mixtape, Noughty by Nature, a 16-song effort with additional features from Moneybagg Yo, Maverick Sabre, B-Lovee, AJ Tracey, Hotboii, and more. The project landed the CGM artist at the top of the U.K. Albums, U.K. R&B Albums, and Scottish Albums charts. Almost immediately after its initial drop, Digga unloaded an extended version of the silver-certified offering with seven extra songs, including the hit single “Wasted” with ArrDee. Press play on the lyric visual for “Energy (Remix)” below.
