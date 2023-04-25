Latto just wrapped up two stellar Coachella performances, and she knows it. To celebrate a job well done, the ClayCo County-bred talent returned yesterday (April 24) with her new “Put It On Da Floor” music video, which packs all her biggest stage highlights into a three-minute clip. Over a Go Grizzly, Squat Beatz, and Pooh Beatz-produced instrumental, Latto raps to a massive crowd as they give the energy right back to her:

“Rip me out the plastic, I been actin’ brand new, b**ches actin’ like they runnin’ s**t, they really ran through/ I’ll spend that 500 before I ever trap you, they thought I was gon’ fall off, I hate to bring you bad news/ Threw so many racks, a b**ch can’t even see the floor, from Atlanta to LA, the only time I’m back and forth/ Cheap n**gas make you pick, rich n**gas get you both, gave the Bentley to valet and let that n**ga drive the boat/ Shh, be quiet, be quiet, lеt me pop off”

Latto officially unveiled her sophomore LP, 777, back in March 2022, which contained features from 21 Savage, Childish Gambino, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black. The album was led by her successful “Big Energy” single, a Dr. Luke and Vaughn Oliver-produced offering that samples Mariah Carey’s ’90s classic “Fantasy.” Since its release, fans have been able to enjoy visuals for tracks like “It’s Givin,” “Wheelie,” “777,” and “Soufside.”

Outside of her own drops, the 24-year-old rapper can be heard dishing out show-stealing features on tracks like “FreakyT (Remix)” by TiaCorine, “Don’t Play With It (Remix)” by Lola Brooke, and more.

Be sure to press play on Latto’s brand new music video for “Put It On Da Floor” down below.