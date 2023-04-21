Photo: Cover art for TiaCorine’s “FreakyT (Remix)”
By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

TiaCorine’s 2022 “FreakyT” smash hit just got even hotter. Today (April 21), she taps Latto for the song’s new official remix. The upgrade arrives fresh off the heels of Latto’s Coachella performance this past weekend, where she brought out her fellow rap girls TiaCorine, Lola Brooke, and Saweetie. On the track, the “Lottery” rapper adds a special new verse over a nostalgic beat by Honorable C.N.O.T.E.:

“Freaky girls, I like freaky things, what’s up FreakyT? You know me, I don’t need no n**gas, I’m what n**gas need/ B**ches weak in the knees, in them tweets, on them beats, diamonds twitchin’ like they cap, hold my wrist up, make ’em freeze (Huh)/ Ruby cut, a million dollar chain, Savage Fenty when I’m havin’ sex, when we f**k, he sound like DJ Khaled, tellin’ me this p**sy is the best/ Tellin’ me it’s super tight and wet, I don’t take the d**k without the neck (Oh)”

TiaCorine’s last body of work was September 2022’s I Can’t Wait, a 15-song offering with guest appearances from Kenny Beats, UnoTheActivist, and Tony Shhnow. Outside of her own releases, she dropped standout verses on tracks like “FEAST (Remix)” by bludnymph, “Cake” by Xilla, and more. She is currently out on the road with Key Glock on his “Glockoma Tour.”

Latto officially unveiled her sophomore LP, 777, back in March 2022, which contained features from 21 Savage, Childish Gambino, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black. The album was led by her successful “Big Energy” single, a Dr. Luke and Vaughn Oliver-produced offering that samples Mariah Carey’s ’90s classic “Fantasy.” Since its release, fans have been able to enjoy visuals for tracks like “It’s Givin,” “Wheelie,” “777,” and “Soufside.”

Be sure to press play on TiaCorine’s brand new “FreakyT (Remix)” featuring Latto down below.

