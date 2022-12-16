Back in March, Latto officially unveiled her sophomore LP, 777, which contains 13 tracks and features from 21 Savage, Childish Gambino, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black. The album was led by her successful “Big Energy” single, a Dr. Luke and Vaughn Oliver-produced offering that samples Mariah Carey’s ’90s classic “Fantasy.” So far, fans have been able to enjoy visuals for tracks like “It’s Givin,” “Wheelie,” “777,” and “Soufside.”

Today (Dec. 16), the Clayco-bred star returns with “Another Nasty Song,” a brand new single that closely follows her “FTCU” track featuring GloRilla and Gangsta Boo from earlier this month. On the new offering, Latto delivers some of her signature seductive bars over some production by London Jae”

“You know that I’m a freak (Freak), you know I like it slow (Slow)/ I’m tryin’ to make a movie (Movie), I’m givin’ you the code/ So let me put this p**sy on you, yeah, daddy, come and let me put this p**sy on you (Let me put this pussy on you)/ ‘Cause this here another nasty song, he love it when I pull up wit’ no panties on”

As previously reported by REVOLT, the 23-year-old recently sat down with Flo Milli for an interview where she opened up about how surreal it feels to receive the recognition she currently has. “That junk just still be mind-blowing. You know, you see my videos and stuff, and I’ve been doing it for a long time. So it’s like, finally, the hard work’s starting to pay off,” she said. “I’m sure you be getting people in your DMs, especially when you drop projects. That’s when it be like, ‘Damn, I ain’t know you listen to me!’”

Be sure to press play on Latto’s brand new “Another Nasty Song” single down below.