Last month, Key Glock paid tribute to Young Dolph with the five-song EP PRE5L, complete with production from the likes of Tay Keith, Blazerfxme, JohnnyTurnItUp, and BandPlay. One standout from the release was the Hitkidd, CuBeatz, and Tizzle-backed “Forgive Me,” which saw the Memphis talent rapping about his faith, his wealth, and much more:

“Lord, forgive me for my sins, I’m ’bout to kill these f**k n**gas once again, yup, jumped off the porch, no pad, no pen, yeah, all I really had was a stick on my hip, yeah, stick on my hip, I put it on him, I put it on him and I put it on you, yeah, matter of fact, I put it on your whole crew, these n**gas big cap like Dr. Seuss, yeah, big MAC back and it float like a cruise, I be chasin’ them racks like duck, duck, goose, and my diamonds be dancin’ just like Duke Deuce, I be sippin’ on purple, Ivan Ooze, yeah, these n**gas some serpents…”

Yesterday (Dec. 12), Glock unveiled a new visual for “Forgive Me.” The short clip shows him in a church dressed as a nun while a preacher and his congregation look on. Elsewhere, he sits in a room with two beautiful women.

Back in 2021, Key Glock dropped off the sequel to 2020’s Yellow Tape, a 20-song body of work with zero features. The project was both a critical and commercial success that peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 with roughly 36,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. This past March, Glock then liberated a deluxe edition of Yellow Tape 2 with 10 additional tracks.

Press play on Key Glock’s “Forgive Me” video below. If you missed it, you can stream PRE5L in full here.