Last month, Duke Deuce unleashed his latest solo LP titled Memphis Massacre III, the third installment of the fan-favorite series he started back in 2018. The 13-track mixtape boasts a Memphis-only roster of features from names like Big Moochie Grape, ATM Rich Baby, Lil Thad, Dubba C, Glockianna, and fellow QC labelmate Gloss Up. He paired the release with the visual for “Mr. Memphis Massacre,” the project’s lead single.

Over the weekend, the Tennessee native returned with the latest offering from the mixtape, the official music video for “ANNA.” As a close follow-up to his humorous “Buck The System” visual, the new clip takes on a more eerie and dark approach to get its message across. The opening scene in “ANNA” takes place in a dark underground room as Deuce chants his hard-hitting verse:

“Who got Anna? Tell ’em, ‘Stand up’/ Say you got a problem, n***a know better (ay, aye), keep my head up, never let up/ I’ll beat a n***a a**, Mayweather (baow, baow, baow-baow-baow), don’t get crunk, you scared as s**t/ I’m your nightmare, made you piss, got the people under my spell, I made them stomp and swing they fist/ Got new ice up on my neck (my neck), put new icе up on my wrist (my wrist)/ Thinkin’ that I’m Illuminati just because I’m filthy rich (ay, aye)”

Memphis Massacre III follows Deuce’s June album, CRUNKSTAR. On that body of work, he tapped in with a plethora of talented names for assistance like Gloss Up, Slimeroni, Co Cash, Rico Nasty, DJ Tootz, GloRilla, Doe Boy, Babyface Ray, Lil Yachty, Juicy J, JP The Rockstar, and Dante Smith.

Be sure to press play on Duke Deuce’s brand new music video for “ANNA” down below.