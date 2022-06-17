By Regina Cho
  /  06.17.2022

Today (June 17), Duke Deuce presents his brand new album, CRUNKSTAR. Across 20 tracks, the Memphis star tapped in with a plethora of talented names for assistance including Gloss Up, Slimeroni, Co Cash, Rico Nasty, DJ Tootz, Glorilla, Doe Boy, Babyface Ray, Lil Yachty, Juicy J, JP The Rockstar, and Dante Smith. Paired with the album’s release is the official music video for “JUST SAY THAT,” a creative new clip that sees Deuce taking fans back in time as he plays the role of “Dukethoven.” As he takes his seat as a piano master, he delivers his hard-hitting lyrics about keeping it real:

Ho, stop tryna argue with me, you ain’t done? Just say that/ Tryna buck ’cause I ain’t pay, if you’re broke, just say that/ Stop sneak dissing in songs, you got ana? Just say that/ You don’t really want no smoke, you a coke-head, just say that

You got a bitch? Just say that, last week, go way back/ N***a say he pushin’ p, I push the button to playback/ Can’t go steady with you, baby, so, don’t ask me ‘what’s the move?’/ ‘Cause I might fuck a n***a life up if you really want me to/ When I asked you for some top, you thought I was tryin’ to be cool but that’s the reason that I text you back/

CRUNKSTAR follows Deuce’s Duke Nukem project, which was released in February of last year and saw collaborations alongside A$AP FergOffset, Young Dolph, Foogiano, Lil Keed, and Latto. Outside of his own releases, Deuce also provided high energy verses for Isaiah Rashad (“Lay Wit Ya“) and Zaytoven (“Its Nothing“).

Be sure to press play on Duke Deuce’s brand new CRUNKSTAR album as well as the music video for “JUST SAY THAT” down below.

