Currently, Duke Deuce is getting his fans ready for the release of his forthcoming album Crunkstar. Following the previously released drops “WTF!,” “Falling Off” featuring Rico Nasty, and “I Ain’t Worried About It,” the Memphis emcee kept the momentum going this month with a new single titled “Running Out of Love,” which sees an assist from Dante Smith.

Today (May 6), he unveils the official title track for the album and ensured its grand entrance by pairing it with an equally exciting visual to match. The new “Crunkstar” video opens up with a display of his definition of a ‘crunkstar’: “A person that is unafraid to live life as themself.” Fully embodying this mindset, he performs to a packed warehouse of fans as he shouts his lyrics:

Aye Duke Deuce homie how it feel, n***a can’t complain it’s a good year/ Living like a crunkstar it feel so real (so real) Rolling loud crowd really give a n***a chillz I just popped a bean now I’m rolling like the wheels/ It’s a good year n***a really seen a mill aiming for the bills bitches in the hills

Sticks on all of us please don’t get a nigga killed Yea just turn me up/ Please don’t turn me down my Tommy full it hold a hunnid rounds/ Danner boots crank my drip up don’t get Memphis stomped we don’t give a fuck

Upon it’s eventual release, Crunkstar will follow Duke’s criminally slept-on Duke Nukem, which was released in February of last year and saw collaborations alongside A$AP Ferg, Offset, Young Dolph, Foogiano, Lil Keed, and Latto. Including the aforementioned tracks, the subsequent timeframe saw Deuce providing his high energy verses for Isaiah Rashad (“Lay Wit Ya“) and Zaytoven (“Its Nothing“).

Be sure to press play on the official music video for “Crunkstarz” by Duke Deuce down below.