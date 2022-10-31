Over the weekend, Duke Deuce unleashed his latest solo LP titled Memphis Massacre III, the third installment of the fan-favorite series he started back in 2018. The new 13-track mixtape boasts a Memphis-only roster of features from names like Big Moochie Grape, ATM Rich Baby, Lil Thad, Dubba C, Glockianna, and fellow QC labelmate Gloss Up. Paired with the release was the official music video for “Mr. Memphis Massacre,” his hard-hitting lead single that set the tone for the album:

“G I live, G I die, ain’t s**t gone change you know me h** (get buck), buck, buck, buck, here I come, Mr. Memphis Massacre (get buck)/ I’m back and don’t give a f**k, come play with Duke Deucifer/ Back to getting the clubs Crunk, get buck if you think you tough/ Buck, buck, what the f**k, get hit with the 12 slugs, ’bout action no cappin’, I’m packin’, and mackin’ but stomped ’em like a damn rug”

Memphis Massacre III follows Deuce’s June album, CRUNKSTAR. On that body of work, he tapped in with a plethora of talented names for assistance like Gloss Up, Slimeroni, Co Cash, Rico Nasty, DJ Tootz, GloRilla, Doe Boy, Babyface Ray, Lil Yachty, Juicy J, JP The Rockstar, and Dante Smith.

In related news, Shelby County Chairman Mickell Lowery honored Deuce last Thursday (Oct. 27) with a proclamation to Memphis for his continued community engagement initiatives. Back in August, the “Crunk Ain’t Dead” rapper also stopped by an episode of the “Big Facts” podcast hosted by Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade to speak about his musical inspirations, crunk music, why he doesn’t participate in rap feuds, and much more.

Be sure to press play on Duke Deuce’s brand new music video for “Mr. Memphis Massacre” along with the full Memphis Massacre III album down below.