Photo: ‘PRE5L’ cover art
By Regina Cho
  /  11.17.2022

Today (Nov. 17), Key Glock commemorates the life of his mentor and cousin Young Dolph on the one-year anniversary of his death with a brand new EP. Titled PRE5L, the project was led by his recent Tay Keith-backed “Jigsaw” single and also boasts stellar production from Bandplay, Hitkidd, Sosa 808, and more. On one of the standout records, “Forgive Me,” Glock delivers some of his most reflective bars:

“Lord forgive me for my sins, I’m ’bout to kill these f**k n***as once again/ Left, jumped off the porch, no pad, no pen, yeah, all I really had was a stick on my hip (Yeah)/ Stick on my hip, I put it on him (Yeah), I put it on him and I put it on you (Yeah)/ Matter of fact, I put it on the whole crew (Baow), these n***as big cap, like Dr. Seuss/ Yeah, big MAC back and it fled like a cruise, I be chasin’ them racks like duck, duck, goose (Phew, phew)”

Prior to the release of PRE5L, the “Ambition For Cash” rapper took to Instagram to acknowledge that the decision to drop the EP didn’t come easily, but he’s confident his fans will love it. “I wasn’t gonna drop a tape this year BUT F**K THAT! This five-song EP bout to be harder than all that bs n***as been dropping lately,” he wrote.

The Memphis talent’s last project, Yellow Tape 2, was released back in November, complete with 20 hard-hitting cuts and zero features. A few months ago, Glock circled back to release the official deluxe version, upgrading the well-received body of work with 10 new tracks. The Paper Route Empire artist has since treated fans with music videos for songs like “No Choice,” “Grammys,” “Pain Killers,” and “Something Bout.”

Be sure to check out Key Glock’s brand new PRE5L EP down below.

