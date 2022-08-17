By Regina Cho
  /  08.17.2022

Today (Aug. 17), Key Glock returns with his latest single, “From Nothing.” The track arrives with a celebratory new video that was filmed in paradise. Complete with stacks of cash being thrown while on a catamaran, the visual features Glock rapping about his humble beginnings and how he’ll never forget the circumstances he came from:

Ran up my money, I came in the game, did my thing, got money/ I’m the same young n***a that came from nothing, b**ch I came from nothing/ Straight off the block, I won’t change for nothing, I made it out the hoof but I still keep thuggin’/ I made it out the hood but I still be druggin’, hood rich n***a hands still get dirty/ Only 24 but I keep me a 30

It’s not a secret I got it on me, f**cked around and spent like a million on bling/ I know I’m humble, it’s not what it seems, f**k everybody, I’m all ’bout my cream/ Cartier shades, yeah, I ball like Kareem, I leave ’em on when I leave the scene

Key Glock’s last project Yellow Tape 2 was released back in November, complete with 20 hard-hitting cuts and zero features. A few months ago, the Memphis talent circled back to release the official deluxe version, upgrading the well-received body of work with 10 new tracks. The Paper Route Empire artist has since treated fans with music videos for tracks like “No Choice,” “Grammys,” “Pain Killers,” and “Something Bout.”

Outside of his own releases, Key Glock can also be heard on recent collaborations like “Standin’ On Top of S**t” by Jay Fizzle, “Whatever” by Icewear Vezzo, Gucci Mane’s So Icy Gang: The Re-Up, “Blood All On It” with Gucci and Young Dolph, and Big Moochie Grape’s East Haiti Baby.

Be sure to press play on Key Glock’s brand new “From Nothing” music video down below.

