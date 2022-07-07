Earlier this week, Key Glock returned with “Diapers,” his first official single since dropping Yellow Tape 2. Today (July 7), the Memphis talent swiftly follows up with the accompanying music video, which sees the track coming to life as he pours up in the parking lot with his team, including PRE’s own Big Moochie Grape. On the song, Glock rides the ominous, organ-backed beat with ease while rapping about his endless grind:

Dirty ass Sprite got me high as a kite (Yeah) I’ve been workin’ all day and trappin’ all night (Yeah)/ Yeah, racks too big, gotta put up a fight (Yeah) when I catch your boy, yeah, you know it’s on sight (Yeah)/ Everything I do, wrong feel so right (Bitch), I laugh like I love her, I should’ve said ‘Sike’

These n***as some bitches these n***as some dikes, yeah, bitch, I’m the shit, ayy where is the diapers? (Ayy)/ Shoutout to Glizock, that n***a my idol, ayy, shoutout my lil’ bitch, she don’t need a title/ Shoutout my opps, tryna kill all my rivals, yeah, n***a, and that’s on my side-bitch (On God)

A few months ago, Key Glock released the deluxe version of the aforementioned Yellow Tape 2 project, upgrading the well-received body of work with 10 new tracks. The Paper Route Empire artist has since circled back to present music videos for tracks like “No Choice,” “Grammys,” “Pain Killers,” and “Something Bout.”

Yellow Tape 2 was originally released last November, complete with 20 hard-hitting cuts and zero features. In terms of assists, Key Glock can also be heard on recent collaborations like Gucci Mane’s So Icy Gang: The Re-Up, “Blood All On It” with Gucci and Young Dolph, and Big Moochie Grape’s East Haiti Baby.

Be sure to press play on Key Glock’s brand new “Diapers” music video down below.