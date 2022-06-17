At the top of this month, Big Moochie Grape shared his East Haiti Baby project, a 15-track body of work that includes features from Key Glock, Kenny Muney, and the late Young Dolph. To increase the anticipation prior to East Haiti Baby’s release, he previously shared a few singles for fans to enjoy like “I’m The One” and “Never Had Shit” earlier this year.

Today (June 17), the Memphis rapper returns to share the official music video for the project’s title track. In the freshly released clip, Moochie Grape shows off some of his cash while at a photoshoot as he spits some bars over a sample of “No Diggity” by Blackstreet:

I had the strap at the school in my backpack (I had the strap) been on that bullshit, lil’ n***a, them facts (Bullshit)/ Got me a sack and I never looked back (I never looked back) bitch wanna fuck ’cause my pockets real fat (Ooh)/ Stick me a lil’ n***a just like a thumbtack (Stick up) East Haiti my hood, lil’ bitch, and I run that

Put a curse on the opps, my n***as hunt that, break your bitch hip while I bounce in that Maybach/ Treat me like king when I step in the projects, got rich in three months and can’t no n***a top that/ Got booked for a strap, but I still keep the rocket

Prior to this, Big Moochie Grape’s last body of work was 2020’s Eat or Get Ate. Outside of his own music, he has also made appearances on projects this year like Long Live Young Dolph, Time Is Muney by Kenny Muney, and The Pink M&M by MPA Juwop.

Be sure to press play on Big Moochie Grape’s brand new music video for “East Haiti Baby” down below.