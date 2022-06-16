A few months ago, Key Glock returned with a deluxe version of his Yellow Tape 2 project. The new edition of the well-received body of work added on 10 new tracks. Since then, he has treated fans with visuals from the projectsfor cuts like “No Choice,” “Grammys,” “Pain Killers,” and even a live rendition of “Ambition For Cash.”

Today (June 16), Glock switches up the pace and drops off “712AM,” a freshly released clip that shares the Memphis talent’s take on Future’s “712PM” track. Featuring a hard-hitting beat courtesy of Wheezy & TM88, Glock puts his flavor on the I NEVER LIKED YOU staple:

Sitting in the back of the Benz sipping drizzank, I been going crazy running in and out the bizzank/ If it wasn’t for Google, mane that bitch wouldn’t know my real name/ Drop the lambo truck on my watch you can go ask, let the doors swing on the lambo, yeah this a rich thing/ Having too much money, my accountant start complaining

I drink all this mud, no I can’t help it; it’s my boo thing, oh this n***a said he gon do what ? well I’m like okay/ Money so long I been getting it on, yeah n***a I been going dumb/ I been going dumb, still going dumb

Yellow Tape 2 was originally released last November, complete with 20 hard-hitting cuts and zero features. Unfortunately, he didn’t have much time to celebrate the album’s success, as that same month saw his business partner, frequent collaborator, and literal family member Young Dolph gunned down in Memphis. Since then, the Paper Route talent released his “Proud” track, a heartfelt tribute to Dolph that saw him truly opening up about his loss.

Be sure to press play on Key Glock’s brand new “712AM” video down below.