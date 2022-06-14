By Regina Cho
  /  06.14.2022

A few months ago, Key Glock returned with a deluxe version of his Yellow Tape 2 project. The new edition of the well-received body of work added on 10 new tracks. The Memphis rapper now circles back to present his latest offering from the project, the official music video for “No Choice.” The visual opens up with a scene of Key Glock up in the snowy mountains, forced to be alone with his thoughts as he lets the reflective lyrics tell it all:

I jumped up off the porch, I had no choice but to get it, my mama was at home, my daddy was lyin’ ’bout comin’ to get me/ I told you bitches I ain’t got no feelings and I meant it (I meant that) yeah, I just told my n***as they know whatever they with, I’m with it 

Let’s get it, uh (Let’s get it) run up them digits, yeah (Run up them digits, run them up yeah)/ Hold that shit down, stay on your pivot (Stay on your pivot, yeah) you can’t take this shit with you, n***a, spend it (N***a, spend that shit, yeah)/ The world is yours, young n***a, it ain’t no limit (It ain’t no limit) Young n***a, live it

Yellow Tape 2 was originally released last November, complete with 20 hard-hitting cuts and zero features. Unfortunately, he didn’t have much time to celebrate the album’s success, as that same month saw his business partner, frequent collaborator, and literal family member Young Dolph gunned down in Memphis. Since then, the Paper Route talent released his “Proud” track, a heartfelt tribute to Dolph that saw him truly opening up about his loss.

Be sure to press play on Key Glock’s brand new music video for “No Choice” down below.

