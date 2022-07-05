By Regina Cho
  /  07.05.2022

A few months ago, Key Glock released the deluxe version of his Yellow Tape 2 project, upgrading the well-received body of work with 10 new tracks. The Memphis artist has since circled back to present accompanying music videos for tracks like “No Choice,” “Grammys,” “Pain Killers,” and “Something Bout.”

Today (July 5), Key Glock returns with his first official new single since dropping Yellow Tape 2. The freshly released “Diapers” track sees Glock riding the ominous, organ-backed beat with ease while rapping about his endless grind:

Dirty ass sprite got me high as a kite, I be working all day, and been trappin’ all night/ Racks too big gotta put up a flight, when I catch your boy, you know it’s on sight/ Everything I do wrong, it feels so right

Killin’ these n***as like my last name Myers, first name Michael, I ball like Michael Tyson, 10-carats in rings bitin’/ Came in fucking shit up, Joe Biden, can’t play around, gotta get shit done/ I go to sleep when the sun comes up, flexin all year, don’t wait for the summer, I ain’t havin’ no problem with this bread

The aforementioned Yellow Tape 2 was originally released last November, complete with 20 hard-hitting cuts and zero features. Unfortunately, he didn’t have much time to celebrate the album’s success, as that same month saw his business partner, frequent collaborator, and family member Young Dolph gunned down in Memphis. Since then, the Paper Route talent released his “Proud” track, a heartfelt tribute to Dolph that saw him truly opening up about his loss.

In terms of assists, Key Glock can also be heard on recent collaborations like Gucci Mane’s So Icy Gang: The Re-Up, “Blood All On It” with Gucci and Young Dolph, and Big Moochie Grape’s East Haiti Baby.

Be sure to press play on Key Glock’s brand new single “Diapers” down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Key Glock
Singles

Trending
Watch

Alex Isley | 'Identity Through Music'

REVOLT sat down with singer-songwriter Alex Isley to discuss the power and identity she has ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.28.2022
Watch

Kenyon Dixon | 'Identity Through Music'

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Kenyon Dixon opens up about the musical legends who inspired his career and ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.28.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

WNBA stars and the battle for gender equality in sports

“REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly” host Kennedy Rue sits down with WNBA star Jonquel Jones to ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.01.2022
View More