A few months ago, Key Glock released the deluxe version of his Yellow Tape 2 project, upgrading the well-received body of work with 10 new tracks. The Memphis artist has since circled back to present accompanying music videos for tracks like “No Choice,” “Grammys,” “Pain Killers,” and “Something Bout.”

Today (July 5), Key Glock returns with his first official new single since dropping Yellow Tape 2. The freshly released “Diapers” track sees Glock riding the ominous, organ-backed beat with ease while rapping about his endless grind:

Dirty ass sprite got me high as a kite, I be working all day, and been trappin’ all night/ Racks too big gotta put up a flight, when I catch your boy, you know it’s on sight/ Everything I do wrong, it feels so right

Killin’ these n***as like my last name Myers, first name Michael, I ball like Michael Tyson, 10-carats in rings bitin’/ Came in fucking shit up, Joe Biden, can’t play around, gotta get shit done/ I go to sleep when the sun comes up, flexin all year, don’t wait for the summer, I ain’t havin’ no problem with this bread

The aforementioned Yellow Tape 2 was originally released last November, complete with 20 hard-hitting cuts and zero features. Unfortunately, he didn’t have much time to celebrate the album’s success, as that same month saw his business partner, frequent collaborator, and family member Young Dolph gunned down in Memphis. Since then, the Paper Route talent released his “Proud” track, a heartfelt tribute to Dolph that saw him truly opening up about his loss.

In terms of assists, Key Glock can also be heard on recent collaborations like Gucci Mane’s So Icy Gang: The Re-Up, “Blood All On It” with Gucci and Young Dolph, and Big Moochie Grape’s East Haiti Baby.

Be sure to press play on Key Glock’s brand new single “Diapers” down below.