Fresh off the plane from his European tour, Key Glock returns today (July 21) to share his official music video for “I Be.” The track is taken from Yellow Tape 2 (Deluxe) and currently stands as one of the project’s most streamed cuts. In the new James Bahman-directed clip, Glock is seen taking part in a high-stakes card game as he effortlessly glides over some production courtesy of Bandplay:

But I could nеver chase a bitch though (Uh-uh) and I could never give a n***a too much info (Yeah)/ You gamblin’ with your life, stop playin’, what they hittin’ for? (What’s up?), I am still hittin’ licks, n***a, just hit one not too long ago (Yeah, yeah, yeah)/

I just hit this n***a bitch and I just hit somebody ho, I take this stick up off my hip and then your brains is on the floor/ I take this stick up off my hip and turn your ass into a ghost, I’m finna cop that double R Dawn ’cause I don’t believe in ghosts, no and Lord knows these n***as hatin’/

Yellow Tape 2 was originally released last November, complete with 20 hard-hitting cuts and zero features. A few months ago, the Memphis talent circled back to release the aforementioned deluxe version, upgrading the well-received body of work with 10 new tracks. The Paper Route Empire artist has since treated fans with music videos for tracks like “No Choice,” “Grammys,” “Pain Killers,” and “Something Bout.”

Outside of his own releases, Key Glock can also be heard on recent collaborations like Gucci Mane’s So Icy Gang: The Re-Up, “Blood All On It” with Gucci and Young Dolph, and Big Moochie Grape’s East Haiti Baby.

Be sure to press play on Key Glock’s brand new “I Be” music video down below.