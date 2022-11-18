Nov. 17, 2021 changed Key Glock’s life forever. The devastating loss of his mentor and cousin, Young Dolph, who was shot and killed that day at Makeda’s Cookies in his hometown of Memphis, left a permanent hole in Key Glock’s heart. Four months later, he slowly started to resume his music career while figuring out how to shoulder the burden of carrying the Paper Route Empire legacy. Although it has been tough for the 25-year-old, he is still managing to release quality music on a consistent basis and does not plan to pump his brakes any time soon. Today (Nov. 18), Key Glock brings forth his latest Paper Route Empire 5 Life EP.

Key Glock & Tay Keith Really Like Shaq & Penny With This Music Shit 📈 pic.twitter.com/KjcJfbpP4x — First Class 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) November 16, 2022

The news of the EP release came last week and as always, fans were elated. There is never a bad time to get some new music from Glizock and since yesterday marked the one year anniversary of Dolph’s transition, this was the perfect opportunity to receive those Paper Route Empire vibes.

In an interview with Billboard, the “Yellow Tape” rapper spoke on how Young Dolph was his motivation. “Ain’t gonna lie, Young Dolph was my motivation,” Glock said. “That was my mental hype man. Even when myself didn’t see the s**t, he seen it and put it in me. This s**t just taking a toll on me. The thrill and the passion for this s**t is gone. He watched me get to this point and is no longer here.”

Laced with 5 records, Glock tapped on frequent collaborators Tay Keith and Bandplay to handle production. PRE5L is one of the most underrated releases of the year and needs all of the shine it deserves and it proves that Key Glock still has a ton of pressure to apply before he calls it quits.

